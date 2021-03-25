Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Huawei has today announced its new earphones, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, which offer high-quality sound, powerful 10-hour battery life and active noise cancellation (ANC), all in a fashionable and comfortable design. Pair it with a HUAWEI Music subscription for the ultimate combination. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i inherits the superb features of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Series, including comfortable ANC, remarkable battery life, and crystal clear audio, allowing all users to enjoy an unprecedented audio experience. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is available for pre-order on 25th March priced at 299 AED and includes free gifts worth 178 AED: a Bluetooth speaker gift box, a 3-month subscription to Huawei Music[1] and a 15-month warranty service[2] as. It will be available from Huawei's official website, Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and in select retailers across the UAE from 1st April.

High-Quality Audio The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i features customised components including 10 mm large dynamic drivers which offer more amplitude for powerful bass performance. At the same time, the superb wind noise reduction structure ensures the consistency of the sound produced, making them comfortable to listen to. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is designed to cater to a user's individual music preferences. Huawei's professional tuning team combined different instruments, rhythms, and vocal styles to adjust the audio quality to fit the frequency of pop music, offering a balanced audio output that is suitable for most users' daily needs. Together with the noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i allows users to enjoy crystal clear audio even in noisy environments. 10-hour battery on a single charge Battery life is a key consideration for consumers. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adds a large, high energy density battery into the compact frame, bringing longer battery life in a smaller package. When ANC is turned off, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i offers 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of a voice call. Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of a voice call. If the ANC is turned on, it offers 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call[3].

Moreover, the industry-leading quick charge technology provides 4 hours of audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge, so users do not need to worry about the battery level when they are out and about. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i detects ambient noise through its microphones and generates a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise. The noise cancellation algorithm targets typical noisy scenarios such as a busy mall, loud public transportation, a train station, the office, or human voice for ANC optimisation, providing users with a comfortable noise cancellation experience. The earphones also feature Awareness Mode, allowing users to hear their surroundings without taking off the earbuds. By simply pressing and holding the earbud, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will automatically switch between Awareness Mode and Active Noise Cancellation Mode. Compact and Comfortable design The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i's charging case is designed to fit the arc of the user's palm, not too big or too small, the perfect size to carry in the palm of your hand. The earbuds have undergone thousands of rounds of comfort tests before finally adopting a design that fits the ear for long-term wearing comfort. Huawei designers aimed to introduce a design for active and energetic users, allowing them to use the device for multiple experiences. Thanks to Huawei's advanced audio technology, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is able to deliver a clear audio sound anytime and anywhere. Senses Your Touch Accurately The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also provides an excellent interaction user-experience.

Consumers can easily control music playback, voice call, and activate noise with touch. When using the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 11, it supports fast pairing with a pop-up notification that will prompt when the charging case is opened. When pairing, the battery information of the earbuds and the charging case will be displayed clearly. The announcement of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will quench the user's thirst for True Wireless Stereo earphones. Its comfortable active noise reduction, pure audio quality and powerful battery life allow users to fully make the most of their audio with a comfortable listening experience anytime, anywhere.

Add in HUAWEI Music, Huawei's dedicated music player app, and users can enjoy tunes from a library of thousands of tracks from the convenience of their smartphone. Pricing and Availability The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes in Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Red colourways and is available for pre-order on 25th March priced at 299 AED including a Bluetooth speaker gift box, 3-month subscription to Huawei Music and 15-month warranty service as free gifts worth 178 AED. It will be available from Huawei's official website, Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and in select retailers across the UAE from 1st April. About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. [1] HUAWEI music subscription is only available for Huawei smartphones and tablets [2]

15-month warranty service only applies to HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i [3] This charging and battery life data come from the Huawei laboratory. It only applies to wired charging, or wireless charging when the charging case has no less than 80% battery left. The data comes from Huawei labs with conditions by default: volume at 50%, AAC mode enabled, and ANC turned off. The actual condition may vary due to the volume, audio source, environment and user habits. Image 1: Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Image 2: High-Quality Sounding Ear Pods Image 3: HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

