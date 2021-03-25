Anytime Fitness India Making healthy happen with new coaching tool - Workouts App

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 10:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Anytime Fitness India launched its Mobile App called Workouts, exclusively for the members to capacitate them with altogether a new standpoint towards their fitness incumbency.

The Workout App is one's everyday boon that acts as a '24x7 Fitness Buddy' to Support health goals filling the gaps between time, guidance, and individual workout plans. Members can make most of it by making a habit of using it daily, like any other technology it will be new to adapt but quick to learn and great to use and get benefitted from.

The download is available for free on iOS and Android devices provide access to more than 3500+ audio-video guided workouts and workout plans as per individual's goal, endless fitness coaching, and customization between the body parts, equipment, gender, etc. simultaneously. Also, they can filter the sessions by the level of fitness, activity type (cardio, strength, agility, etc.), and the amount of accessible equipment, synced with fitness tracking devices.

Link: https://youtu.be/UCHDDawdjno Once all criteria are selected, the app will generate a handful of recommended fitness plans with video and text instruction for every movement. Members can save their favorite training session and also design their own workout in the app, as well as document the Reps, Sets, and weight used whilst their sessions and track their progress.

All workouts are seamlessly downloaded when users tap the 'Workouts' tab on the core Anytime Fitness App.

''To achieve any goal you need the right start, the workouts app is dedicated towards the elimination of a common and intimidating hurdle of not knowing how or what to begin with, it assures that you don't feel lost at any point or level of your fitness journey,'' said Vikas Jain MD, Anytime Fitness India, the world's fastest-growing gym chain.

''In developing our new Anytime Fitness Workout App, our focus was the boost the confidence of our members by giving them the tools and the know-how with a vast library of workouts to choose from, as well as guidance and support to achieve their goals,'' says Richa Mishra, National Support Manager, Anytime Fitness India.

The workouts app is in sync with the existing global Anytime Fitness app that allows members to set daily, weekly, and long-term goals to provide a gauge for personal success, Linked to members' profiles and key fob, the Anytime Fitness App provides gym usage information, integrates workout statistics, tracks steps taken, calories burned, calories consumed and active minutes. To collect this data and information, The Anytime Fitness App syncs with companion apps as well as tracking devices such as Fitbit®. With roughly 58 percent of mobile phone owners using a fitness or health app, the Anytime Fitness App connects its members in an entirely new way, effortlessly supporting their journey to Make Healthy Happen®.

Talking to the members' experience so far, they say, ''The good thing about the Workouts App, You'll never be at a loss. So many sessions, you can do a new one every day'' About Anytime Fitness Ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's prestigious Top Global Franchise list, Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, with nearly 5000 Gyms serving over 3,000,000 members on 7 continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all. For more information on Anytime Fitness and franchise opportunities, please visit www.anytimefitness.co.in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

