Microsoft updates File Explorer icons in latest Windows 10 update

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:28 IST
Microsoft is updating many of the system icons used throughout File Explorer including Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Pictures and Recycle Bin in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview 21343. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is updating many of the system icons used throughout File Explorer including Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Pictures and Recycle Bin in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343.

Announcing Build 21343 on Wednesday, Microsoft said several changes have been made for greater consistency across its products that show files, adding that more icons will continue to get updated over time.

"We first began updating the icons in Windows 10 last year starting with the built-in apps. Since then, we have continued updating icons throughout Windows 10 including the icon for Windows Security, the Narrator icon, and most recently the icon for Notepad. Now we're taking the next step by updating many of the system icons used throughout File Explorer," Microsft wrote in a blog post.

The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 - now available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel - also brings several other changes and improvements along with lots of fixes.

Starting with Build 21343, Microsoft is changing the name of the 'Windows Administrative Tools' folder in Start to 'Windows Tools' and is also updating the 'Get Help' link in the touch keyboard to now say 'Learn more'.

Besides, the build includes the following changes:

  • [News and interests] Update on the rollout: following our last update on languages and markets, this week we're also introducing the experience to China! We continue to roll out news and interests to Windows Insiders, so it isn't available to everyone in the Dev Channel just yet.
  • We are now rolling out the new IME candidate window design to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel using Simplified Chinese IMEs.
  • We're updating File Explorer when renaming files to now support using CTRL + Left / Right arrow to move your cursor between words in the file name, as well as CTRL + Delete and CTRL + Backspace to delete words at a time, like other places in Windows.
  • We've made some updates to the network-related surfaces in Windows so that the displayed symbols use the updated system icons we recently added in the Dev Channel.
  • Based on feedback, if the Shared Experiences page identifies an issue with your account connection, it will now send the notifications directly into the Action Center rather than repeated notification toasts that need to be dismissed.

