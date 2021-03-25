Microsoft updates File Explorer icons in latest Windows 10 update

Microsoft is updating many of the system icons used throughout File Explorer including Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Pictures and Recycle Bin in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343.

Announcing Build 21343 on Wednesday, Microsoft said several changes have been made for greater consistency across its products that show files, adding that more icons will continue to get updated over time.

"We first began updating the icons in Windows 10 last year starting with the built-in apps. Since then, we have continued updating icons throughout Windows 10 including the icon for Windows Security, the Narrator icon, and most recently the icon for Notepad. Now we're taking the next step by updating many of the system icons used throughout File Explorer," Microsft wrote in a blog post.

The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 - now available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel - also brings several other changes and improvements along with lots of fixes.

Starting with Build 21343, Microsoft is changing the name of the 'Windows Administrative Tools' folder in Start to 'Windows Tools' and is also updating the 'Get Help' link in the touch keyboard to now say 'Learn more'.

Besides, the build includes the following changes: