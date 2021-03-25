Left Menu

Microsoft Power Automate Desktop now available to Windows 10 users in India

Power Automate Desktop is a user-friendly, low-code, Robotic Process Automate (RPA) application that empowers coders and non-coders alike to optimize their workflows - from simple data transfers to complex business processes - by automating repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks in Windows 10, helping them focus on higher-value work to drive productivity as well as to deliver innovative thinking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:05 IST
Microsoft Power Automate Desktop now available to Windows 10 users in India
Power Automate Desktop is part of the Microsoft Power Automate Service. More than 350,000 organizations worldwide are utilizing the service to build and deploy custom, end-to-end business solutions using low-code solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft India on Thursday announced the general availability of the Power Automate Desktop solution for Windows 10 users at no additional cost.

Power Automate Desktop is a user-friendly, low-code, Robotic Process Automate (RPA) application that empowers coders and non-coders alike to optimize their workflows - from simple data transfers to complex business processes - by automating repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks in Windows 10, helping them focus on higher-value work to drive productivity as well as to deliver innovative thinking.

"By bringing RPA to Windows 10 users, businesses can empower their knowledge-workers to focus on strategic tasks to deliver higher value to customers. Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10 can also minimize human errors, simplify workflows, reduce maintenance effort and cost, and improve scalability while ensuring security," Microsoft said.

RPA streamlines workflows across modern and legacy applications on the desktop by recording actions such as mouse and keyboard clicks. It records repetitive actions from desktop across multiple applications such as SharePoint, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Outlook, and many third-party applications as well as websites, and then lets you replay the automation based on requirements.

With Power Automate Desktop, you can also automate the consolidation of data across multiple sources such as a database, webpages, Excel files, PDFs, and more to auto-generate a report as per your requirement.

"With Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10, we are making it possible to automate processes in a logical, clear, simple way without the need to write a single line of code. By bringing robotic process automation to Windows 10, everyone across an organization can collectively focus on work that makes a difference for the bottom line," said Praveen Mellacheruvu, Business Lead, Business Applications, Microsoft India.

Power Automate Desktop is part of the Microsoft Power Automate Service. More than 350,000 organizations worldwide are utilizing the service to build and deploy custom, end-to-end business solutions using low-code solutions.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN emergency fund allocates $14 million for Rohingya refugees left homeless by massive fire

The blaze displaced more than 45,000 mostly Rohingya refugees originally from neighbouring Myanmar, and destroyed the camps main hospital and other important health, nutrition and education centres. Eleven people are reported to have died...

FOREX-Dollar holds near four-month highs vs euro as recovery outlooks diverge

The dollar edged up as European markets opened on Thursday, having hit a four-month high against the euro during the Asian session, as market participants focused on divergent recovery outlooks for the United States and Europe, and risk app...

Kerala seeks Centre's assistance in matching grant to expand treatment to more rare disease patients

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 PTI As the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is finalising the long-pending National Policy on Rare Diseases, the Kerala state health department has sought financial support from the Centre in the form of a ma...

WB illegal coal mining case: SC says private firm director be not arrest till Apr 6

The Supreme Court Thursday ordered that a private firm director, accused in a case in which the issue of CBIs jurisdiction to investigate in West Bengal after the withdrawal of consent by the state in 2018 has cropped up, shall not be arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021