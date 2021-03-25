Microsoft Power Automate Desktop now available to Windows 10 users in India

Microsoft India on Thursday announced the general availability of the Power Automate Desktop solution for Windows 10 users at no additional cost.

Power Automate Desktop is a user-friendly, low-code, Robotic Process Automate (RPA) application that empowers coders and non-coders alike to optimize their workflows - from simple data transfers to complex business processes - by automating repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks in Windows 10, helping them focus on higher-value work to drive productivity as well as to deliver innovative thinking.

"By bringing RPA to Windows 10 users, businesses can empower their knowledge-workers to focus on strategic tasks to deliver higher value to customers. Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10 can also minimize human errors, simplify workflows, reduce maintenance effort and cost, and improve scalability while ensuring security," Microsoft said.

RPA streamlines workflows across modern and legacy applications on the desktop by recording actions such as mouse and keyboard clicks. It records repetitive actions from desktop across multiple applications such as SharePoint, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Outlook, and many third-party applications as well as websites, and then lets you replay the automation based on requirements.

With Power Automate Desktop, you can also automate the consolidation of data across multiple sources such as a database, webpages, Excel files, PDFs, and more to auto-generate a report as per your requirement.

"With Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10, we are making it possible to automate processes in a logical, clear, simple way without the need to write a single line of code. By bringing robotic process automation to Windows 10, everyone across an organization can collectively focus on work that makes a difference for the bottom line," said Praveen Mellacheruvu, Business Lead, Business Applications, Microsoft India.

Power Automate Desktop is part of the Microsoft Power Automate Service. More than 350,000 organizations worldwide are utilizing the service to build and deploy custom, end-to-end business solutions using low-code solutions.