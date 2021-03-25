Left Menu

After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in Xinjiang fallout

More foreign retail brands came under criticism from social media in China on Thursday, in the wake of Beijing's propaganda offensive against H&M over the Swedish company's previously aired concerns on Xinjiang. Earlier this week, China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of Xinjiang after the European Union, United States, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions on the officials.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:56 IST
After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in Xinjiang fallout
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@hm)

More foreign retail brands came under criticism from social media in China on Thursday, in the wake of Beijing's propaganda offensive against H&M over the Swedish company's previously aired concerns on Xinjiang.

Earlier this week, China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of Xinjiang after the European Union, United States, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on the officials. Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions on European lawmakers, academics and institutions. Chinese state media singled out H&M on Wednesday for a statement that was reported by media last year in which the Swedish retailer said it was deeply concerned by reports of accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang, and that it did not source products from the Chinese region. It was not clear why the H&M statement was back in the public eye.

A social media frenzy ignited by a government call to stop foreign brands from tainting China's name sent internet users looking for other previously issued statements by foreign retailers on Xinjiang. Nike Inc, which said earlier in an undated statement it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour, came under fire. And so did German sportswear firm Adidas.

Many internet users said they will stop buying Nike and will support local brands such as Li Ning and Anta, while others bluntly told Adidas to leave China. Shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd jumped over 6% in Hong Kong on Thursday after issuing a statement saying it will continue to use cotton from Xinjiang. Li Ning Co's shares surged over 7%.

Chinese state tabloid Global Times reported that Inditex, owner of Zara, had "quietly removed" a statement on Xinjiang cotton from its English and Spanish-language websites on Thursday. Inditex did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

BOYCOTT Internet users also targeted the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global group that promotes sustainable cotton production which had said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang for the 2020-2021 season, citing concerns over human rights.

China produces over a fifth of the world's cotton, with Xinjiang accounting for about 87% of Chinese output. "If you boycott Xinjiang cotton, we'll boycott you. Either Adidas quits BCI, or get out of China," one internet user wrote.

BCI members include Nike, Adidas, H&M and Japan's Fast Retailing. Nike, Adidas and the BCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In response to the furore, H&M said on Wednesday it respected Chinese consumers and that it was committed to long-term investment and development in China. But by Thursday morning, H&M did not exist on some Chinese store locator maps. Searches for H&M stores on Baidu Maps yielded no results. The Swedish clothing retailer's official store on Alibaba's Tmall, an e-commerce platform, was inaccessible.

A department store in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, said on its website it had shut an H&M section and demanded an apology from the company for "spreading rumours" and harming the interests of the region and China. (mp.weixin.qq.com) Overnight, People's Daily, the main newspaper of the Communist Party, rolled out a social media campaign in support of cotton sourced from Xinjiang. The graphic "I support Xinjiang cotton" posted by the newspaper on the Twitter-like microblog Weibo has since attracted about 2.2 million likes.

Minimalist lifestyle brand Muji, owned by Ryohin Keikaku Co, told Global Times on Thursday that it is a user of Xinjiang cotton, winning praise from Chinese internet users, who lauded the firm's "survival instincts".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN emergency fund allocates $14 million for Rohingya refugees left homeless by massive fire

The blaze displaced more than 45,000 mostly Rohingya refugees originally from neighbouring Myanmar, and destroyed the camps main hospital and other important health, nutrition and education centres. Eleven people are reported to have died...

FOREX-Dollar holds near four-month highs vs euro as recovery outlooks diverge

The dollar edged up as European markets opened on Thursday, having hit a four-month high against the euro during the Asian session, as market participants focused on divergent recovery outlooks for the United States and Europe, and risk app...

Kerala seeks Centre's assistance in matching grant to expand treatment to more rare disease patients

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 PTI As the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is finalising the long-pending National Policy on Rare Diseases, the Kerala state health department has sought financial support from the Centre in the form of a ma...

WB illegal coal mining case: SC says private firm director be not arrest till Apr 6

The Supreme Court Thursday ordered that a private firm director, accused in a case in which the issue of CBIs jurisdiction to investigate in West Bengal after the withdrawal of consent by the state in 2018 has cropped up, shall not be arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021