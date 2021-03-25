European fashion stocks hit by China Xinjiang row

Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:50 IST
The shares of European fashion brands Adidas, Inditex, and H&M fell on Thursday as they faced a storm of criticism on social media in China over comments they have previously made about Xinjiang. Chinese state media singled out H&M on Wednesday for a statement last year in which the Swedish retailer was reported by media as saying it was deeply concerned about reports of accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang, and that it did not source products from the Chinese region. It was unclear why the H&M statement was back in the public eye.

A call by Beijing to stop foreign brands from tainting China's name sent internet users looking for other previously issued statements by foreign retailers on Xinjiang. Internet users said they will stop buying Nike and will support local brands such as Li Ning and Anta, while others bluntly told Adidas to leave China.

Shares in Adidas, which said earlier this month that China is set to be its fastest-growing market, were down 4.5% at 0911 GMT, making it the biggest loser on the German blue-chip index DAX. H&M fell as much as 2.2% and Inditex lost 1.6%. Nike shares also dropped on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd jumped over 6% in Hong Kong on Thursday after issuing a statement saying it will continue to use cotton from Xinjiang. Li Ning Co's shares surged over 7%. Earlier this week, China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of Xinjiang after the European Union, United States, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions on the officials. Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions on European lawmakers, scholars, and institutions.

H&M said on Wednesday it respected Chinese consumers and that it was committed to long-term investment and development in China. Nike, Adidas, and Inditex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

