Vivo X60 vs OnePlus 9R: Which 5G flagship offers better value for your money?

The Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9R have been launched in India as the latest 5G flagships from the respective companies. Both are powered by the same chipset i.e. the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and run on Android 11.

In this article, we will be comparing Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9R, more specifically their specifications and prices, to figure out which 5G smartphone offers better value for money.

Advertisement

Let's begin!

Vivo X60 vs OnePlus 9R: Price

The Vivo X60 costs Rs 37,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration while the 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 41,990.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB memory configuration whereas its top-end 12GB + 256GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 43,999.

Vivo X60 vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

Display

The Vivo X60 boasts a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,376 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate whereas the OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED Fluid display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Under the hood, both devices have the same Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, the Vivo X60 also offers 3GB of virtual RAM, in addition to 12GB physical RAM.

The OnePlus 9R is equipped with a dual-cell 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging whereas the Vivo X60 packs a 4300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capability.

Both the devices run on Android 11.

Camera

The Vivo X60 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main shooter powered by a customized Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel Pro portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper at the front.

The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

Here's a quick summary of the comparison:

Specs Vivo X60 5G OnePlus 9R 5G Display 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED (120Hz) 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED (120Hz) Processor Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 870 Memory up to 12GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM up to 12GB RAM OS Android 11 Android 11 Battery 4300mAh (33W fast-charge) 4500mAh (65W fast-charge) Camera Rear: 48MP+13MP+13MP | Front: 32MP Rear: 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP | Front: 16MP Price 8GB+128GB - Rs 37,990 ; 12GB+256GB - Rs 41,990 8GB+128GB - Rs.39,999 ; 12GB+256GB - Rs 43,999

Verdict: While the OnePlus 9R 5G has a bigger battery with faster-charging capability than the Vivo X60 5G, the latter is a clear winner in other aspects including camera and pricing. Also, with an additional 3GB virtual RAM, the Vivo X60 5G can simultaneously run multiple applications at faster speeds.