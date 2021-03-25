Qualcomm working on Nintendo Switch-like portable gaming console

Left Menu

American multinational corporation Qualcomm, which was earlier said to be working on a brand of gaming smartphones, will now reportedly be developing a handheld console of its own that will be powered specifically by the upcoming Android 12.

American multinational corporation Qualcomm, which was earlier said to be working on a brand of gaming smartphones, will now reportedly be developing a handheld console of its own that will be powered specifically by the upcoming Android 12. According to Mashable India, a source revealed that this portable gaming console will strongly resemble the Nintendo Switch, but it will run on Android and house a Snapdragon chipset. The source claimed that it had viewed non-final images of the device but decided not to share them.

In short, Qualcomm's portable gaming console will supposedly resemble a thicker smartphone, with detachable controllers on the left and right sides. The source familiar with Qualcomm's plans further stated that the San Diego chip company is planning to use a 6000mAh battery that will support its Quick Charge technology. Though the exact dimensions are not available yet, if the aforementioned information is anything to go by, it could be a modified smartphone with a taller display.

Luckily, it will provide the same options as a premium handset, such as a dedicated display output and an SD card reader for future storage expansion. This device will also be running Android 12 with a customized launcher, and yes, users will be able to download Google Play-supported apps and services. Since Qualcomm aims to launch the portable gaming console as early as Q1, 2022, it should be expected a Snapdragon 888 successor to be a part of the innards. It is also believed that this silicon can run at higher clock speeds since this device's thickness will allow Qualcomm to use a beefier cooler.

Additionally, it will feature an older Snapdragon X55 5G modem, allowing users to wirelessly connect with other players. However, it is unclear if Qualcomm intends to offer Wi-Fi-only variants to the masses. As per Mashable, the targeted price point will be USD 300, with customers expected to be offered direct sales. At the same time, Qualcomm wants U.S. carriers to display the future product on their store shelves to encourage more sales. In a nutshell, we should expect a slightly bigger gaming smartphone from Qualcomm with all the additions and core components. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

