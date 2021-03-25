Go Traffic Review-Generate Traffic & Increase Revenue from Social Media
Have you ever wished you had more visitors coming to your websites and money pages? Of course, you have. Everyone has! GoTraffic is AI-Powered plug-and-play traffic solution that grabs free traffic from social media - in completely legal and ethical ways. And it is set-and-forget for the entire year.Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:19 IST
If you have been struggling to get traffic and drive NEW customers to your business then this solution is going to blow your socks off! Most people try one or the other way to generate traffic online and fail for 2 key reasons:
- They are not using the power of TRUE automation, and
- They are spending too much time creating content from SCRATCH.
After all - content drives traffic, right?
Well, soon - this problem will be solved.
See when it comes to generating traffic via social media, there are 2 ways to do it:
- You pay for ads, or
- You create a TON of content to hook people in and expand your reach
Both processes eventually end up costing a lot of money.
Even with the free traffic, content-based method, you waste a lot of time creating content. Or you outsource it, and the process becomes expensive.
But here's the good news…
It is possible to - effortlessly - get traffic (for free) from social media. And you can find out how
Super-Marketer Neil Napier will be sharing his secret strategies to show you:
- ✓ How you can increase your business revenue instantly
- ✓ Which tools & techniques have become obsolete, and what should replace these
- ✓ How you can stay one-step-ahead by using (human) readymade content for you,
- ✓ How you can engage your audience on Facebook, on autopilot.
- ✓ A lot more…
Go Traffic Review
GoTraffic is AI-Powered plug-and-play traffic solution that grabs free traffic from social media - in completely legal and ethical ways. And it is set-and-forget for the entire year.
The best part?
The content is generated using secret AI-tech, so you can choose and customize the content that works best for your niche.
You can now enjoy:
- [+] Connect with multiple social media platforms
- [+] Operate separate businesses in a single account
- [+] Manage one or more social media campaigns instantly
- [+] Schedule content for the next 365-days by letting our AI help you
- [+] Upload own files from the media library
- [+] Schedule Facebook Page posts.
- [+] Schedule Facebook Group posts.
- [+] Schedule LinkedIn posts.
- [+] Schedule Twitter posts.
- [+] 365 days of content prompts available
- [+] 365 days of pre-written content available
- [+] Create captions and pull them into your media posts
- [+] Create hashtags and pull them into your media posts
- [+] Provision to add their own SMTP for email notifications
- [+] 3rd Party Integrations - Giphy, Pixabay and Youzign
- [+] Built-in an image editor
CRUSH your competition and STOP reposting content created by others to get new customers.
Unlock The Early-bird Discount Here
You are going to be BLOWN away with all the amazing features and technologies.
The Best part?
You can get GoTraffic for a JAW DROPPING low one-time "early bird" price that is the LOWEST price you can ever get it at.
And bonuses worth THOUSANDS are included when you purchase this TODAY...
If you miss out now, you may be paying a monthly fee later!
GoTraffic Is Perfect For:
Whether you are an entrepreneur, an affiliate marketer, a solo ad vendor or a digital marketer, GoTraffic is a perfect solution for you to boost traffic to your business website
Dates of Launch:
Launch starts:25th March, 11 AM ET/NY
Launch ends: 30th March, midnight ET/NY
GoTraffic Plans
The GoTraffic tool is available in several different versions including:
FE1: GoTraffic Personal
- 1 Workspace
- 5 Projects
- 5 social connections per Workspace
- Schedule an unlimited number of media posts
- 1 DFY prompt per day
- Schedule media post on an as-needed basis
- 2 niches
- 10 media post templates
- Image Editor - Basic version
- Captions and Hashtag Manager
- Complete analytics of scheduled media post activity
FE2: GoTraffic Commercial
- 5 workspaces
- 25 Projects
- 5 Social connections per workspace
- Schedule an unlimited number of media posts
- 3 DFY prompts / day
- Schedule your media post on an as-needed basis
- 1 DFY content piece a day
- 7 niches - Weight Loss, Gym/Fitness, MMO, DigitalMarketing, Cryptocurrency, Restaurant, Real Estate
- 50 media post templates
- Image Editor - Basic version
- Captions and Hashtag Manager
- Complete analytics of scheduled media post activity
- Cloning - Clone your created Workspace, Projects and Media post
- DFY 365 scheduled projects with captions and images (Calendar Based)
OTO1: GoTraffic Unlimited
- Unlimited Campaigns
- Unlimited Workspaces
- Unlimited Social Connections
- Unlimited Posts
- Unlimited Content prompt library
- Future updates
- Advanced effects in the Image Editor
- 100 FB Post Templates, 100 Twitter Post Templates,100 Linkedin Templates, 100 Reddit Post Templates, 100Tumblr Post Templates
- Automated rescheduling media post with the days set
- An email notification will be triggered on every media post activity
OTO2: GoTraffic Agency
- Agency license with Whitelabel rebranding
- Create and manage up to 100 clients
- Custom logo branding on the client's dashboard
- Team member access to manage Workspace
- 5 Email swipes
- Outsourced team member access
- GoTraffic Agency website
- All pages created with content
- Add featured samples of services offered
- Add clients testimonial
- DFY reseller license
- 5 DFY Fiverr Gigs to sell Media Post Service
- DFY Sales Videos to sell Media Post Service
- DFY Phone Scripts
- BONUS: Ready-Made Client Contracts
- BONUS: 100+ DFY Lead Magnets
- BONUS: 100+ DFY FB Ad + Copy Templates
OTO3: GoTraffic Reseller
- 50 Licenses
- 500 Licenses
GoTraffic Prices
Here's the early-bird pricing of GoTraffic plans which will be effective from March 25th to 30th March:
- FE1 -GoTraffic Personal Price: USD37 one-time
- FE2 - GoTraffic Commercial Price: USD47 one-time (use "coupon" for $X off)
- OTO1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Price: USD97 per year
- DS1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Trial Price: USD1 then USD97 per year
- OTO2 -GoTraffic Agency & Agency Kit Price: USD67 one-time
- DS2 - GoTraffic Agency Price: USD37 per year
- OTO3 - GoTraffic Reseller Price: USD197 for 50 seats and USD 297 for 500 seats
Thereafter (post-launch),after 30th March 2021 the pricing will be as follows:
- FE1 -GoTraffic Personal Price: USD47 one-time
- FE2 - GoTraffic Commercial Price: USD67 one-time (use "coupon" for $X off)
- OTO1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Price: USD197 per year
- DS1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Trial Price: USD1 then USD197 per year
- OTO2 -GoTraffic Agency & Agency Kit Price: USD67 one-time
- DS2 - GoTraffic Agency Price: USD37 per year
- OTO3 - GoTraffic Reseller Price: USD197 for 50 seats and USD297 for 500 seats
Bonuses
If you will buy from our link then you will get these additional bonuses with your GoTraffic purchase.
- Bonus #1: UltraVid, creates 1-click video sites complete with monetization.
Bonus #2: VidPix, lets you place buy buttons, opt-in forms and even videos on top of your images.
More detail on GoTraffic Review
Bonus #3: Traffic Generating Resources
Make traffic generation fast and easy with this bonus. This will include training and strategies that will propel your business to the next level.
Bonus #4: Guest Posting Secrets
Guest Posting Secrets is a comprehensive guide on how you can effectively get high-quality backlinks from authority websites and generate evergreen traffic. With this training, you will be able to learn how to approach high-authority websites and get the most out of your guest post.
Bonus #5: Hilite & Share
Hilite and Share encourage readers to share your best content, and bring more traffic back to your site! gives your readers a new easy way to share your best content.
Bonus #6: Keyword Tool Software, is a powerful software to extract the keywords with a user guide in the zip folder.
Bonus #7: KontrolPress, protects your site from being hacked
Bonus #8: VidLock, is a premium WP plugin that lets you capture leads and make more sales by "locking" your videos until visitors perform a certain action.
Bonus #9: Vid Promo Pages is a premium page builder that comes with tens of ready-made template of our highest converting sales pages.
Bonus #10: WebbyApp ,turns any WP site into a fully-fledged mobile app (iOS & Android)
More Bonus
