United Group partners with Nokia to extend fiber network across Europe

Additionally, UG will deploy Wi-Fi mesh-enabled Nokia Optical Network Terminations (ONTs) and Beacons to deliver an unmatched broadband experience to its customers in the home. Nokia's solution solves potential Wi-Fi issues in real-time to deliver a reliable service essential for remote working, gaming, online TV, video streaming and downloading content across multiple devices.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

United Group (UG), leading multi-play telecoms and media provider in South-East Europe, has partnered with Nokia to deploy fiber network that will enable the operator to extend new ultra-broadband and 10Gbps services to customers across the region.

In a press release on Thursday, Nokia said that it will work with UG to extend the latter's fiber network into new areas and upgrade existing areas with 10 Gbps enabled infrastructure based on XGS-PON.

The fiber network rollout - based on Nokia's Lightspan FX series, will enable UG to deliver new enhanced broadband services to residential as well as business customers across the South East Europe region, offer mobile transport services, create new business opportunities and seamlessly evolve toward a virtualized access-network (SDN – Software Defined Networking).

"As the region's leading telecom serving a market of 40 million people, United Group is committed to investing in the most advanced technology in order to deliver our users the most innovative products and services and the best customer experience. We're also helping to secure Southeast Europe's digital future by guaranteeing our next-generation network is ready to support the future needs of our users both at home and their places of business," said United Group Vice President Technology Zeljko Batistic.

"We are excited to be the preferred fiber access network equipment provider to United Group and to work with them on this new phase of growth," said Sandy Motley, President Nokia Fixed Networks Division.

The United Group is expected to spend more than EUR 500 million over the next five years to extend its fibre network into new areas and upgrade existing ones.

