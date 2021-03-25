Left Menu

Belgian soccer club Bruges' flotation set to be shelved - De Tijd

Belgian soccer club Bruges (Club Brugge NV) is set to cancel or postpone its planned stock market flotation, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Thursday. The national champions were to have listed on Euronext Brussels at the end of March in an initial public offering valuing the club at up to 258 million euros ($305 million). The club declined to comment.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:38 IST
Belgian soccer club Bruges (Club Brugge NV) is set to cancel or postpone its planned stock market flotation, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Thursday. The national champions were to have listed on Euronext Brussels at the end of March in an initial public offering valuing the club at up to 258 million euros ($305 million).

The club declined to comment. Club Bruges issued a prospectus last week, with an offer period set to run until Thursday. ($1 = 0.8471 euros)

