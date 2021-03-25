Left Menu

ITI, Thalamus Irwine demonstrate tech that helps store medical data on blockchain network

25-03-2021
Telecom company ITI Ltd., and Delhi-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm Thalamus Irwine, under its healthcare platform Garuda, have demonstrated a working proof of concept (PoC) for the technology that they said can accelerate the roll out of ''One Nation, One Health Card'' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''ITI's partnership with Garuda allows us to bring blockchain technology to the forefront of the healthcare ecosystem'', said Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, CMD of Bengaluru- headquartered ITI, a PSU under the Ministry of Communications.

The very first PoC of this AI based testing was conducted in Bengaluru and another in the Delhi airport under the brand 'Garuda'.

To provide data security, ITI has already established a tier 3 data centre where information of all the health cards of citizens can be safely stored.

''This is first of its kind technology that helps build a robust health care eco system.

With this unique collaboration, ITI is set to be one of the first PSUs to store medical data on a Blockchain network'', Agarwal said.

Founder, Thalamus Irwine, Garuda Blockchain Platform, Rishabh Sharma said, ''This demonstration is an end-to-end digital health ecosystem where we have performed a sero-survey using an AI enabled medical device and also compiled the analytics in real-time followed by storing that data on the blockchain network''.

This indigenously developed blockchain technology will include India in the list of very few countries which have successfully demonstrated its ability to use blockchain in a healthcare ecosystem.

The demonstrated technology can unify Indias massive healthcare ecosystem under a single umbrella, using a blockchain backend, Sharma said.

