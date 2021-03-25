OneWeb announces successful launch of 36 communications satellites
OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit LEO satellite communications company, on Thursday, announced the successful launch of 36 more satellites, taking its total in-orbit fleet to 146 satellites. This launch is its second one under the new ownership. The company aims to offer high-speed internet from OneWeb satellites in India by mid-2022, it had earlier stated.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:25 IST
OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Thursday, announced the successful launch of 36 more satellites, taking its total in-orbit fleet to 146 satellites. These will form a part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet that would deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, the company said in a statement.
''OneWeb...has confirmed the successful launch of all 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome,'' it said.
OneWeb had earlier recommenced satellite launches after billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government took over as the new owners of the broadband satellite communications company, which had emerged from bankruptcy. This launch is its second one under the new ownership. The company aims to offer high-speed internet from OneWeb satellites in India by mid-2022, it had earlier stated.
