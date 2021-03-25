Left Menu

Geographical expansion of new digital users in smaller locations, rural India: Google Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:34 IST
Geographical expansion of new digital users in smaller locations, rural India: Google Report

A mix of the uncertainty of 2020 and accelerated digital adoption saw Indians leverage their time spent online for ''determined pursuit of progress'', says a report by Google which also noted the geographical expansion of new digital users in smaller locations and rural India.

One of the clear shifts in user behaviour was demonstrated in a never-before upsurge in queries for `learn', up over 30 per cent year on year (y-o-y), Google said citing its annual `Year in Search' report for the past year.

''The combination of the uncertainty of 2020 and the accelerated digital adoption in the year saw Indians leverage their time spent online for the determined pursuit of progress,'' it said.

The search data in the report, titled 'India's determined progress', also captured the geographical expansion of new digital users in tier 2/3/4 locations and rural India.

''This has led to an increase in the importance of the 3Vs--Voice, Video and Vernacular--a trend that was first established in 2017, for a wider variety of uses, underpinned by a preference for the mother tongue,'' it said.

The searches for learning went beyond academics and focused on learning for career progression, upskilling, entrepreneurship, and supplementary income, with four in five people coming to YouTube to learn something new.

''Users were also concerned about the future of the economy and how it will impact their personal finances, and therefore, people were seeking more control over their future - with searches related to personal finance surging to a 50 per cent YoY (year-over-year) growth for both `invest' and 'buy mutual funds,'' it said.

Another key theme 'Local first' highlighted the increase in the demand and consumption of both local language content and information. Consequently, the year saw Google Translate being used over 17 billion times to translate web pages into Indic languages, revealed the report.

The year also saw a spike in demand for “local news” as people sought to stay tuned into developments in their immediate surroundings.

With health becoming a foremost concern, users had a new willingness to try new things online with “online doctor consultations” searches showing 300 per cent growth in the last year led by Manipur, Bihar and Karnataka.

''The report also captures big spikes in the on-demand economy going beyond the established categories and extending to cars, motorbikes, and Smart TVs. Demand for connected devices saw a massive surge with 'second-hand laptops' recording a more than 60 per cent increase in search queries YoY,'' it said.

These user behaviours were coupled with their increasing comfort with transacting online with more than 60 per cent YoY in searches for “how to pay online”, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow administers quarter of all Russian vaccine doses used so far - TASS

Moscows Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that around 1 million people in the Russian capital had been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the TASS news agency reported.This indicates that approximately a quarter of the vaccine doses u...

EU to further study blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Europes drugs regulator said on Thursday its safety panel will call a meeting of experts on March 29 to further study the reported cases of blood clots linked to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.External m...

ED attaches assets of Bihar trust promoters who duped gullible investors

Assets worth over Rs 1 crore of a Bihar-based man and his family, who allegedly duped gullible investors in lieu of giving them membership of a medical college, have been attached, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Thursday.It said a p...

Asia's largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for public

Asias largest tulip garden overlooking the famous Dal Lake here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was thrown open to the public on Thursday, marking the beginning of the new tourism season in the valley.Formerly known as Siraj Bagh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021