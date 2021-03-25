Left Menu

TIMELINE-The long bidding war for laser maker Coherent

Coherent supplies laser-based equipment used in making organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, an increasingly popular choice for new-generation smartphones and high-end television sets. A merger would help the companies expand their footing in a fast-growing market that is also set to benefit from 5G rollouts.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:15 IST
TIMELINE-The long bidding war for laser maker Coherent

Laser maker Coherent Inc on Thursday agreed to a $7 billion buyout offer from optical components maker II-VI Inc and scrapped a merger deal it signed with optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings Inc weeks ago.

WHY IS COHERENT AN ATTRACTIVE BUY? Coherent supplies laser-based equipment used in making organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, an increasingly popular choice for new-generation smartphones and high-end television sets.

A merger would help the companies expand their footing in a fast-growing market that is also set to benefit from 5G rollouts. WHAT DO ITS BIDDERS DO?

Lumentum supplies 3D sensors used in Apple iPhone's Face ID. II-VI makes optical compounds used in solar cells, lasers and transistors.

One-time bidder MKS Instruments produces instruments used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. Here is a timeline of all the bids and counter bids that Coherent has received since January 2021:

January 19: Lumentum and Coherent enter into cash-and-stock merger deal valued at $5.7 billion February 8: Coherent says it received an unsolicited buyout offer worth $6 billion from MKS Instruments

February 11: Lumentum reiterates its deal to acquire Coherent as superior to MKS Instruments' offer, which it believed would face substantial regulatory hurdles February 12: Coherent says it received an unsolicited buyout proposal from II-VI valued at $6.4 billion

March 8: II-VI makes a revised proposal, with a higher cash component to acquire Coherent valued at $6.2 billion, which the company backs and deems superior to Lumentum's offer March 10: Coherent signs a revised merger agreement with Lumentum valued at $6.6 billion

March 12: II-VI makes a revised offer that is worth $6.64 billion, Coherent calls this offer superior to Lumentum's offer from two days ago March 17: Lumentum dives deeper and offers $6.9 billion, intensifying the takeover battle

March 18: II-VI comes back with a $7 billion offer, to counter Lumentum, which Coherent says it is in favor of March 23: Lumentum proposes a deal valued at $7 billion with the highest cash component compared to all the bids made thus far

March 25: Coherent picks II-VI's last offer and enters a new agreement, walking away from Lumentum's March 9 agreement and agreeing to pay $217.6 million as a termination fee

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,696 new cases

MILAN, March 25 - Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,696 from 21,267 the day before. Some 349,472 tests for COVI...

Nepal to increase vigilance at border amidst growing COVID-19 cases

Nepals Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday detected 120 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys COVID-19 tally to 276,509.In the last 24 hours, 2,891 swab samples were collected, the ministry said, adding that there are current...

Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against COVID-19

Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46 of the 18.3 million population, against COVID-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic. The southern African country has registered more than 87,000 cases o...

UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays for up to 90 million doses from an Indian manufacturer, in a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed to help low- and middle-income countries fight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021