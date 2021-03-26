New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

Samsung and Marvell have jointly developed a new System-on-a-Chip (SoC) that packs advanced mobile technologies to improve power efficiency and network capacity of next-generation radios.

"We are excited to extend our collaboration with Marvell to unveil a new SoC that will combine both companies' strengths in innovation to advance 5G network solutions. We look forward to introducing this latest solution to the market shortly," said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Designed to support both 5G and 4G networks simultaneously, the new chip is aimed at improving cellular radios by increasing their capacity and coverage while decreasing power consumption and size. It is claimed to save up to 70 percent in chipset power consumption compared to previous solutions.

Announcing the new chip, Samsung said that it will be used in its Massive MIMO and other advanced radios and is targeted for market introduction to Tier One operators in the second quarter of 2021.

The companies have previously collaborated to develop new 5G products, including innovative radio architectures to address the compute power required for Massive MIMO deployments. The latest collaboration offers operators and enterprises a distinct 5G advantage via optimized performance and power savings in network deployments.

Commenting on this development, Raj Singh, Executive Vice President of Marvell's Processors Business Group, said, "Our collaboration with Samsung spans multiple generations of radio network products and demonstrates Samsung's strong technology leadership. The joint effort includes 4G and 5G basebands and radios."