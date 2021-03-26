Left Menu

Spotify brings new look, more controls to desktop app and web player

With the new desktop app, Spotify has refined navigation to help people quickly find what they're looking for. For instance, the 'Search' option now appears on the left side of the navigation page and the refreshed listeners' profile pages now include top artists and tracks.

Spotify has introduced a new, improved look for its desktop app and web player to make them easier to use than ever before. The latest update also provides more controls to the listeners.

With this update, Spotify has also added the ability for listeners to start a radio session for any song or artist radio by simply clicking the three-dot menu.

"With this redesign, we're combining the technical opportunity of a modern and scalable web player together with a cohesive Spotify design and the features that you've all come to expect across the desktop app. Ultimately, we're making this change because we believe in the future of both platforms, and we want to make sure it can continue to serve the needs of our users now and in the future," Spotify said.

Besides, the music streaming platform has added the ability for listeners to write descriptions, upload images, drag and drop tracks into existing playlists, and use a new embedded search bar to find and add new songs and podcast episodes to new as well as existing playlists. The desktop app now allows for editing Queue and view Recently played and apply new sorting options 'Your Library' via a new dropdown menu.

When offline, Premium subscribers can now download their favorite music and podcasts to play them back, by hitting the download button - next to the tracks - in the desktop app.

The latest Spotify update also adds new keyboard shortcuts to assist with many more tasks. To see all available commands, PC users can press Control + ? and Mac users Command + ? within the desktop app.

