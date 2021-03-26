Left Menu

AWE2021 opens, starting a new decade of smart life

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:46 IST
AWE2021 opens, starting a new decade of smart life
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

AWE2021 opened at National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, China on March 23-25, 2021. Under the theme ''Smartize the Future'', it fully displayed the latest innovations of global home appliance and consumer electronics industry and the interconnected smart life in the digital era with its unprecedented scale, strong exhibitor list, and tens of thousands of products and solutions that boast cutting-edge technologies and stylish designs.

Covering an area of 150,000 square meters, AWE2021 brought together nearly a thousand exhibitors from at home and abroad, including international heavyweights such as Gaggenau, Miele, GE Appliances, Bosch, Siemens, Fisher & Paykel, Panasonic, Sony, Sharp, AEG, Gorenje, ASKO, SMEG, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Philips, Laurastar, 3M, Pentair, Westinghouse and Shark, domestic big names such as Haier, Hisense, TCL, Skyworth, Konka, Meling, Gree, Aux, Fotile, Robam, Vatti, Vanward, Macro, Galanz, Joyoung, Supor, Lexy, Ecovacs, Media, Golden Home, Messenger, Sanfer, HEGII, Airmate and Flyco, technology giants and unicorn IoT companies such as JD.com, Flytek, 360, Tuya, Topband, Ayla, Xingluo Technology, Aispeech and Sunday, and core component and material suppliers such as LGD, CSOT, GMCC & Welling, Jiaxipera, Nidec, Donper, Highly, Schott, Higasket and Saite.

AWE Live Stream Night Show was be launched on Tmall, JD.com, and Kuaishou from 19:00 to 22:00 on March 23, 2020. It was designed to drive consumption through live stream sales. With hundreds of enterprises live streaming at the same time, presidents of enterprises recommended the best home appliances and consumer electronics to consumers along with celebrities, internet celebrities, and live streaming celebrities.

AWE2021 is more than a technology show. It marks the start of a brand new decade for AWE, a digitalized, smart new era for the global home appliance and consumer electronics industry, and a future smart interconnected life for consumers.

Jiang Feng, Executive President of AWE's organizer China Household Electrical Appliances Association says, AWE will remain its dedication to advancing the high-quality growth of the home appliance and consumer electronics industry and make innovations along with its partners around the globe in the digital age. It will provide innovative products and smart life solutions for consumers to establish a life full of happiness, and offer the wisdom and solutions of China to the global home appliance and consumer electronics industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Jack of all trades and master of at least a few", post Covid jobs for management students

New Delhi India, March 26 ANISRV Media In the March of 2020 when coronavirus took over the world and caused a standstill in the education system Institutions like GIBS Corporate School took the initiative to educate students and prepare the...

SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application mov...

Bharat Bandh: Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations reopened

The entry and exit gates of the Tikri border, Bahadurgarh city, and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations, which were closed briefly as a precautionary measure given Bharat Bandh, have been opened, officials said on Friday.The Bharat Bandh...

Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways Friday in Egypts Suez Canal, as authorities race to free the vessel and reopen traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021