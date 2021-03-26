Left Menu

Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:18 IST
Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest
Representative Picture Image Credit: Flickr

The burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said. "The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built-in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Jack of all trades and master of at least a few", post Covid jobs for management students

New Delhi India, March 26 ANISRV Media In the March of 2020 when coronavirus took over the world and caused a standstill in the education system Institutions like GIBS Corporate School took the initiative to educate students and prepare the...

SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application mov...

Bharat Bandh: Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations reopened

The entry and exit gates of the Tikri border, Bahadurgarh city, and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations, which were closed briefly as a precautionary measure given Bharat Bandh, have been opened, officials said on Friday.The Bharat Bandh...

Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways Friday in Egypts Suez Canal, as authorities race to free the vessel and reopen traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021