Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific NorthwestPTI | Seattle | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:18 IST
The burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said. "The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.
There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.
The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built-in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.
SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.
