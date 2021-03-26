Amazfit T-Rex Pro arrives in India: 18-day battery life; 6 sensors; 100+ sports modes

Amazfit has launched its latest rugged smartwatch - T-Rex Pro - in India. The smartwatch comes with military-grade toughness, over 100 sports modes and up to 18-day battery life.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is available for purchase via the company's official India website and soon be available on Amazon India. It is offered in three colors- Meteorite Black, Desert Grey and Steel Blue - and carries a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: Specs and features

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro boast a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED display with 360 X 360-pixels resolution and is accompanied by a skin-friendly silicone strap. The military-grade watch can brave extreme weather conditions and is water-resistance to a depth of up to 100 meters.

On the fitness front, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring with instant alerts for high rate, sleep quality monitoring and blood-oxygen-level measurement. The watch also offers a personalized user experience with a PAI health assessment system that transforms complex information such as heart rate, activity duration, and other health data into a single numerical value unique to each user.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro supports more than 100 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, dance. water sports like surfing, sailing, paddle boarding as well as leisure sports including Frisbee, hula loop and darts, to name a few.

For accurate positioning, the watch is equipped with four Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) - GPS+GLONASS, GPS+BeiDou, GPS+Galileo. Other smart features onboard the watch include notification for incoming calls and text messages, music control, alarm and event reminder.

Sensors onboard include BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor and Barometric altimeter.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is equipped with a 390 mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 18 days with typical usage and up to 40 hours with continuous GPS. The watch is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above OS versions.