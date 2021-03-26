Microsoft unveils two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs

Microsoft has expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with the addition of two new controllers - Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.

Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt builds on the same color theme of Shock Blue and Pulse Red but takes it up a notch with a yellow top case. On the other hand, the Daystrike Camo Special Edition is the third in the Camo series that brings a streetwear vibe with a palette of deep reds, paired with grey and black shade. The Daystrike Camo Special Edition is the first to incorporate textured grip across the entire top surface of the bumpers.

The new controllers can wirelessly connect to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One with the built-in Xbox Wireless radio, Windows 10 PCs and mobile devices with Bluetooth Low Energy. Both controllers feature a Share button to instantly capture screenshots and clips, a USB-C port and a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers.

With the new controller designs, Microsoft says, it is incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins for the first time in any Xbox hardware. Both controllers will contain a portion of resins made from recycled materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs and CDs.

"We expect no compromises from these recycled materials either as our testing shows the materials provide the same controller durability or performance you have come to expect. We are excited to be taking this next step in our commitment to waste reduction and recycling, while still coming up with innovative new controller designs," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Price and availability

While the new Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt will be available for USD64.99 starting April 27 in most Xbox markets globally, the Daystrike Camo Special Edition will be available for USD69.99 USD starting May 4.