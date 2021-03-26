Left Menu

Indian men win gold in 50m rifle 3 positions team event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:10 IST
Indian men win gold in 50m rifle 3 positions team event
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Adding to India's gold rush, the troika of Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, and Chain Singh won the gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's team event of the ISSF World Cup here on Friday, comfortably beating the USA 47-25 in the final.

Kumar, Kusale, and Singh led through the final to easily claim the top prize ahead of the American team of Nickolaus Mowrer, Timothy Sherry, and Patrick Sunderman at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. This was India's 12th gold in the marquee event.

The Indians started well with 10.1, 10.5, and 9.5 to the Americans' 9.9, 9.8, and 9.5 in the first series.

The visitors put up an improved show in the next three series but the home team always managed to stay well ahead of its opponents.

Even as the Indians regularly scored mid and high 10s, the marksmen from the USA struggled to match the standards of the host nation, often hovering in the low nine and eight.

India was originally supposed to play Hungary in the final on Thursday but the visiting team pulled out of the event following a dispute between its world number one shooter Istvan Peni and the veteran Peter Sidi over the use of a bipod by the latter.

Initially, the USA had finished third in the event.

In Wednesday's qualification, the Indian team led the field with an aggregate score of 875.

The Hungary team, comprising Peni, Pekler, and Sidi, was placed second, while the American trio of Nickolaus Mowrer, Timothy Sherry, and Patrick Sunderman was third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany warns third coronavirus wave could be the worst so far

Germanys third wave of the coronavirus could turn into the worst one so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the German Robert Koch Institute RKI said on Friday.The number of new confirmed coronavirus...

'Freedom to oppose abuse in Xinjiang is fundamental': Boris Johnson slams Chinese sanctions on UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed China for imposing sanctions on nine UK individuals and four entities, stating that the freedom to speak out in opposition against the abuse faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang is fundamental....

JICA extends Rs 3,717 cr loan for developing Metro Phase 2 in Bengaluru

Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA has signed an agreement with the Government of India, to provide Japanese ODA loan amounting toJapanese Yen 52,036 millionapproximately Rs 3,717 Crore for the development of Phase 2 of R6, 2A and ...

Two individuals, entity settle case with Sebi

Two individuals and an entity have settled with Sebi a case of alleged violation of listing norms after paying over Rs 50 lakh towards settlement charges.The matter pertained to Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd PCCPL.According to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021