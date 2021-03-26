Left Menu

Chinese celebs drop top foreign brands over Xinjiang 'forced labour' accusations

"I have bought these kinds of products in the past and this situation doesn‘t mean that I will now throw them away, destroy them or something like that," said graduate Lucy Liu outside a Beijing shopping mall. "What I'll do is just avoid buying them for the moment." Some of the brands are members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing rights concerns. Among the celebrities who ended their pacts with foreign brands were a few Uighur artists.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:45 IST
Chinese celebs drop top foreign brands over Xinjiang 'forced labour' accusations

Chinese celebrity endorsers have abandoned several foreign retail labels, including six U.S. brands such as Nike, as Western concerns over labour conditions in Xinjiang spark a patriotic backlash from consumers. New Balance, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Converse, owned by Nike, have come under fire in China for statements that they would not use cotton produced in the farwestern Chinese region due to suspected forced labour.

Activists and U.N. rights experts have accused China of using mass detainment, torture, forced labour and sterilisations on Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. China denies these claims and says its actions in the region are necessary to counter extremism. At least 27 Chinese movie stars and singers have declared in the past two days that they would stop cooperating with foreign brands.

Their decision was widely praised by Chinese internet users for being patriotic and trended high on the popular Twitter-like microblog Weibo. "I have bought these kinds of products in the past and this situation doesn‘t mean that I will now throw them away, destroy them or something like that," said graduate Lucy Liu outside a Beijing shopping mall.

"What I'll do is just avoid buying them for the moment." Some of the brands are members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing rights concerns.

Among the celebrities who ended their pacts with foreign brands were a few Uighur artists. Other brands affected include Burberry, Adidas , Puma, H&M and Fast Retailing's Uniqlo.

"I can confirm that Uniqlo's Chinese brand ambassadors have terminated their contracts," said a Fast Retailing spokesperson. "Regarding cotton, we only source sustainable cotton and this has not changed."

The other companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Hong Kong pop singer Eason Chan said on Weibo that he would stop cooperating with Adidas and he was "firmly against all actions that tarnish China".

The post has been liked by nearly 800,000 Weibo users. "I know you won't let us down!" one of them wrote. "I'm from Xinjiang."

Student Wang Xue, 21, visiting Beijing, said she liked to buy comfortable clothes that made her happy. "As long as they (these brands) are not insulting China, then I'm okay with them," she said. "But if they are, then I will definitely boycott them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash

HM disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region.HM produc...

GDR manipulation case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.75 cr fine on company, 3 individuals

Sebi has imposed a total fine of Rs 1.75 crore on Resurgere Mines and Minerals India Ltd and three individuals for indulging in fraudulent schemes for subscription of GDR issued by the company.An investigation was conducted by Sebi with res...

8 rapes, 4 murders daily registered in Odisha in 2020: Report

Odisha recorded an average of eight rape cases and four murders every day in 2020, according to the White Paper on the states crime scenario tabled in the assembly on Friday.The report said, the state police registered 2,984 rape cases last...

Norway delays decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

Norway will delay a decision over the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said on Friday, whose rollout has been suspended after several younger inoculated people were hospitalised, some of whom later died.A decision is now ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021