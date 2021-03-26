Left Menu

China branch of Better Cotton Initiative trade body says it has not found forced labor in Xinjiang

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:59 IST
China branch of Better Cotton Initiative trade body says it has not found forced labor in Xinjiang
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The China branch of the cotton trade body Better Cotton Initiative said on Friday it has not found forced labor related to cotton production in Xinjiang.

The branch added that it will continue communication with its Chinese partners in Xinjiang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash

HM disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region.HM produc...

GDR manipulation case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.75 cr fine on company, 3 individuals

Sebi has imposed a total fine of Rs 1.75 crore on Resurgere Mines and Minerals India Ltd and three individuals for indulging in fraudulent schemes for subscription of GDR issued by the company.An investigation was conducted by Sebi with res...

8 rapes, 4 murders daily registered in Odisha in 2020: Report

Odisha recorded an average of eight rape cases and four murders every day in 2020, according to the White Paper on the states crime scenario tabled in the assembly on Friday.The report said, the state police registered 2,984 rape cases last...

Norway delays decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

Norway will delay a decision over the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said on Friday, whose rollout has been suspended after several younger inoculated people were hospitalised, some of whom later died.A decision is now ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021