China branch of Better Cotton Initiative trade body says it has not found forced labor in Xinjiang

China branch of Better Cotton Initiative trade body says it has not found forced labor in XinjiangReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:59 IST
The China branch of the cotton trade body Better Cotton Initiative said on Friday it has not found forced labor related to cotton production in Xinjiang.
The branch added that it will continue communication with its Chinese partners in Xinjiang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Better Cotton Initiative
- Xinjiang
- Chinese
- China