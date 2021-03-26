ISRO revises launch schedule of GISAT-1 after "minor issue" with satellite

ISRO revises launch schedule of GISAT-1 after "minor issue" with satellitePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:02 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation has revised the launch schedule of geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 on board GSLV-F10 rocket following a ''minor issue'' with the spacecraft.
The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency was earlier looking to launch the satellite on March 28, subject to weather conditions.
''There is a minor issue with the satellite'', ISRO sources told PTI.
''As of now, we are planning to launch it on April 18''.
GISAT-1 was originally planned to be launched from Sriharikota spaceport, about 100 kms north of Chennai, on March five last year but was postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.
ISRO sources had earlier said the delay in the launch was due to COVID-19-induced lockdown which affected normal work.
According to ISRO, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals.
Weighing about 2,268kg, GISAT-1 is the firststate-of- the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10.
''Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its on board propulsion system'', ISRO had said a few days before the planned launch in March last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- ISRO
- The Indian Space Research Organisation
- Sriharikota
- Chennai
ALSO READ
Indian Arrows look to pick up crucial points against Chennai City
Indian students now matching global standards because of New Education Policy: Om Birla
ISRO, JAXA review cooperation on joint lunar polar exploration satellite mission
Biden recognized incredible contribution of Indian American community: Spokesperson
We dream of hosting Olympics in 2048; will approach Centre and Indian Olympic Association for it, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.