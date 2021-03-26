Left Menu

After Robinhood, online lender SoFi to give IPO access to retail investors

SoFi's Friday announcement comes a day after a Reuters report revealed that online brokerage Robinhood Markets was building a platform to "democratize" IPOs, including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside big funds. The latest moves, giving everyday investors direct access to new companies, could threaten Wall Street's control over the listing process, as institutional investors have traditionally been first in the queue for such stocks, as well as investment banks that earn big money from arranging such offerings.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:55 IST
After Robinhood, online lender SoFi to give IPO access to retail investors

Online lending startup Social Finance Inc (SoFi) will allow retail investors to buy into initial public offerings (IPOs) of companies, an investment opportunity traditionally reserved for large Wall Street investors. SoFi's Friday announcement comes a day after a Reuters report revealed that online brokerage Robinhood Markets was building a platform to "democratize" IPOs, including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside big funds.

The latest moves, giving everyday investors direct access to new companies, could threaten Wall Street's control over the listing process, as institutional investors have traditionally been first in the queue for such stocks, as well as investment banks that earn big money from arranging such offerings. "If you're going to achieve your financial goals, having access to a broad range of diversified investment opportunities is imperative, and gaining access to primary offerings is another way to diversify your portfolio that has previously been restricted to a select few," SoFi Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said.

Noto, who has previously headed the technology media and telecom group at Goldman Sachs, has worked on dozens of IPOs in that role, including listings of the likes of Twitter. SoFi said the latest offering will be available to anyone with an investment account with the company and has at least $3,000 in their account.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE Currently, retail investors and other amateur traders cannot buy shares of a newly listed company until they start trading. Since shares often trade higher when they debut, big funds that get allocations in an IPO have a massive advantage.

The average first-day trading pop on U.S. listings of businesses in 2020 was 36%, according to data provider Dealogic. Wall Street banks typically get big allocations in IPOs, but the latest moves from up and coming fintech startups could challenge the status quo.

Reuters could not immediately verify how SoFi plans to pull off its plan to let users directly buy into IPOs of other companies -- whether it will need to negotiate agreements with underwriters, companies and their brokerages, or build a platform similar to what Robinhood is planning. The latter would almost certainly require the blessing of U.S. regulators, experts said. In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Noto said SoFi would act as the underwriter on deals.

SoFi did not immediately respond to further questions on its new plans. "I've talked a lot about leveling the playing field for retail investors, and am proud to say @SoFi is aiming to do that starting today," tweeted venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, whose blank-check firm struck a deal to take SoFi public in January.

Palihapitiya has been a vocal critic of Robinhood's decision to restrict the buying of heavily-shorted stocks caught up in the Reddit-fueled trading frenzy earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Phone-tapping: Fadnavis says fact-finding report full of fallacies

BJP leader Devendra Fandavis on Friday alleged that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte over the phone-tapping allegations is full of fallacies.Kunte had been asked to submi...

Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries initiative -IMF, World Bank

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Friday in a joint statement they consider Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries HIPC initiative based on a preliminary assessment.It provi...

Olympics-Japan looking to halve number of official travellers to Games-Kyodo

Japans government will begin talks soon on potentially halving the number of official travellers to the country for this years Olympics to around 30,000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Citing a source with ...

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021