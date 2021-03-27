Left Menu

Apple's latest iOS / iPadOS update fixes critical security flaw; watchOS 7.3.3 also released

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-03-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 07:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple has released the iOS 14.4.2 / 12.5.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 for supported devices and all users are advised to install the update immediately as it addresses a critical security flaw that may have been actively exploited.

The latest update is available for the following Apple devices:

  • iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
  • iOS 12.5.2 and iPadOS 12.5.2: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

According to the official release notes, the security flaw was detected for WebKit and Apple has addressed it by improved management of object lifetimes. Here are the release notes for the latest software update for Apple devices:

Webkit

  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

  • Description: This issue was addressed by improved management of object lifetimes.

  • CVE-2021-1879: Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group and Billy Leonard of Google Threat Analysis Group

Apart from the iOS and iPadOS updates, Apple has also released the watchOS 7.3.3 update for Watch Series 3 and later. The latest watchOS update also addresses the same security flaw as in the iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 update.

