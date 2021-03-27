Facebook completes first phase of Indiana fiber network build

Facebook on Friday announced the successful completion of the first phase of its fiber network build across the U.S. state of Indiana, providing an almost 80 miles fiber route from Interstate 70 at the Indiana/Ohio border to downtown Indianapolis.

"We're excited about the completion of the first phase of our Indiana build, but more importantly, we look forward to working with partners to make a meaningful difference and improve connectivity for people in rural Indiana," Facebook's Boh DuPree and Michele Kohler wrote in a blog post.

For the second phase of the fiber network build, aimed at providing an 85-mile fiber route west from Indianapolis along Highway 40 to the Indiana/Illinois border, Facebook has partnered with communications infrastructure services provider Zayo. Both phases are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

When both phases are complete, the route will provide vital new connectivity to Wayne, Henry, Hancock, Marion, Hendricks, Putnam, Clay and Vigo counties, providing important infrastructure for the state and surrounding region to boost economic growth, opportunity and job creation.

Facebook will partner with local and regional providers in Indiana to enable them to obtain network capacity for extending broadband access for people, particularly in underserved rural areas.

"From education and remote learning to health care, agriculture, e-commerce, and small businesses - it is clear that infrastructure investments create more than just a connection to the internet; they create opportunities for people to connect to the rest of the world," said Michele Kohler, Business Development Manager, Network Investment at Facebook.