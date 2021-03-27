Realme X7 Pro next in line for realme UI 2.0 early access; here's full list

Realme has announced the detailed timeline for the roll-out of the Early Access version of the realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 in Q2, 2021.

In the second quarter, the Early Access rollout will start with the Realme X7 Pro in the month of April, followed by Realme X7 and Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition in May 2021.

Advertisement

Here's the full update roadmap for realme UI 2.0 early access for Q2, 2021:

April 2021

Realme X7 Pro

May 2021

Realme X7

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

June 2021

Realme X

Realme XT

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

Realme Narzo 20A

In addition, Realme has also briefly shared the realme UI 2.0 early access roadmap for Q3, 2021, confirming that the newly-launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A will be the first devices receiving early access in the third quarter.

The early access version will be rolled out in the above mentioned months in batches while the stable version of realme UI 2.0 will be pushed to all users over a period of time.

Apart from Android 11 features, the Realme UI 2.0 brings tons of new creativity, sociability, productivity and security features including customizable Always On Display (AOD), enhanced Dark Mode, improved connectivity, digital health system, and Security Shield, to name a few.