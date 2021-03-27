Left Menu

Derek Gleason | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:31 IST
What is the Latest Gaming Laptop Technology?
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thanks to the powerful graphics they offer, along with stellar screens and brilliant sound quality, gaming laptops offer you an ultra-immersive experience that is nothing short of awe-inspiring. All this comes in a compact packet. With sleek designs and PC-worthy keyboards, today's gaming laptops can enable the use of hi-tech VR headsets. If you invest well, and up the ante in your budget, you can pull off some heavy-duty work, like video editing and 3D rendering on the best gaming laptops.

As workstations, these give you so much more. More than anything else, gaming laptops are aimed at avid gamers who have hectic lifestyles or want to save space from having a desktop. The gamut of gamers ranges from college students who play games anywhere, at any time, to businessmen who may want to play while on a plane.

In case you want a robust gaming machine with all the strings attached, a mid-level laptop that is able to run games at a fairly decent frame rate would suffice. Furthermore, it helps to do your research so that you find the model with the best technology that suits you.

A Change of Mind

If you had been to CES 2021, you might have been compelled to become a gaming enthusiast. The annual consumer and electronics exhibition showcased some models that made techies and laypeople alike swoon with envy. Most people were convinced to dump their old devices and go in for a gaming laptop.

These are the same folk (like many of us) who tout the praises of a PC with a full keyboard. Besides, during the lockdown, who's going anywhere? Nonetheless, CES surprised consumers with three big options in the computer hardware department -- AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. All three boasted brand new hardware with one goal: to revolutionize gaming laptops.

You may not get the most advanced laptops under 40000 INR, but if you invest in a gaming model, you will be ready for the future. Typical gaming laptops by Asus, MSI, and Dell (Alienware) all pack new technology, with a level of thinness never seen before. For instance, the Acer Predator Triton (300 SE) and MSI Stealth (15M) are excellent examples of how thin and light gaming laptops can be, which wasn't so even in the previous years.

The Joy of New Technology

You can be sure to discover some wonderful innovations in the latest gaming laptops that will have:

  • The Slimmest Looks - With more of everything, tougher bodies, processors and batteries, gaming laptops promise to be as thin as Ultrabooks. Weight-wise, they will be lighter too. The Asus Tuf Dash (F15), for instance, is a thin model which is an affordable gaming device.
  • Advanced Refresh Rates - Higher refresh rates are possible in all the latest gaming laptops. These aid actions on screen to appear smooth and flowing. Achieving this by redrawing the image more times each second, new gaming laptops will have refresh rates of 144Hz or more.
  • Keynote Processors - Intel's 11th generation processor, called "Tiger Lake" is one of the much-awaited inventions in the gaming laptop arena. Tiger Lake H35 chips are small and fast. AMD has a new and efficient processor too -- the unique Ryzen 5000 series of mobile chipsets with 8 cores. These could pave the way for AMD to be on par with rival Intel, and take performance in gaming to the next level.
  • Novel GPUs - Nvidia just unveiled its RTX 3000 mobile GPUs. These bring better image quality and color contrast to gaming. While it is believed that the PC RTX 3080 will probably one up in performance as compared to mobile ones, new gaming laptops will give some stiff performance-based competition to gaming desktops.
  • Improved Resolution - Bezel-less screens are common, but to make them even more dazzling, a growing trend in gaming laptops will be screens with 1440p resolution. This gives the gamer better visual fidelity than the previous 1080p screens on older gaming devices, but without draining out resources of the hardware. Unlike 4K displays, these strike a great balance in working for gaming laptops that can be stretched to capacity.

Buy any of the latest laptops at the best price on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, while availing huge discounts. You can pay for your new laptop by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

