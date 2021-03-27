Over 20 Indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Details Inside!
Of all the games shown during the /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox showcase, over 60 games will be coming to Xbox - including 20 indie games such as Way to the Woods, Sable and Boyfriend Dungeon that will launch on day one with Xbox Game Pass.Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:06 IST
At the first-ever Twitch Gaming and ID@Xbox Showcase, a collaboration between Microsoft and streaming platform Twitch, more than 100 independently developed games were featured.
Of all the games shown during the /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox event, over 60 games will be coming to Xbox - including 20 indie games such as Way to the Woods, Sable and Boyfriend Dungeon that will launch on day one with Xbox Game Pass.
"We're excited to bring these great independently developed games to our amazing Xbox Game Pass community of over 18 million members so you all can discover and play your next favorite game," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Friday.
Here's the full list of ID@Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch:
- Art of Rally (Funselektor): Drive iconic cars from the 60s to Group B on challenging stages through stylized environments inspired by real worldwide locations
- Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio): Take control of the Demigods, a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world, and try out a range of side quests and mini-games.
- Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud and Console): Step into the shoes of anthropomorphic raccoon and detective Howard Lotor to investigate a string of progressively more outlandish events
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) (Console and PC): Take your swords and daggers out on dates to level them up between fights
- Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console and PC): A new multiplayer survival action game with many enjoyable features like hunting, farming, hack-and-slash, building, automation
- Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Console and PC): The game is about a nightmare road trip and the extremes of personal circumstances the characters are put into and their emotional reactions.
- Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud and Console) – 2021: Join young soldier Daryon and a cast of unforgettable characters as they set out on a fate-defying journey across a dying world.
- Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud and Console): A stealth horror game where you will be playing the character of a journalist looking to solve the Neighbor's case because no one else dares to
- Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud and Console): Invite guests to the Library and engage in combat with them. Defeated guests turn into books, and the Library grows onward.
- Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)(Cloud and Console): A fantasy role-playing game where you get to live the life of Ellie, a little witch in a new town.
- Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)(Cloud and Console): A wholesome fishing RPG where you embark on a diverse and emotionally charged story, playing as a rookie angler seeking to fulfil their partner's final wish.
- Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud and Console): A radical action-adventure featuring The Creator, a genius of his time, creates a video game console called Narita One with its flagship title being a game called Narita Boy.
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud and Console): Transform into a Ranger, Rat, Horse, and a dozen other unique Forms,mix-and-match abilities to create powerful custom builds and explore dozens of dangerous dungeons slaying horrendous monster
- Omno (Studio Inkyfox)(Cloud and Console) - Summer 2021: A single-player adventure full of puzzles, secrets, and obstacles to overcome, where the power of a lost civilization will carry you through forests, deserts and tundras and even to the clouds
- Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console and PC) – 2021: Take control of a semi-sapient program and escape deletion in this atmospheric, Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure
- Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Console and PC): Go on a deeply personal journey across an alien planet as the young Sable, exploring ancient monuments, ruined architecture, and ships fallen from the cosmos
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Console and PC): A surreal adventure RPG about dreams where you play as Thalia, an anxiety-ridden, comatose woman on a journey to confront the nightmares preventing her from awakening, while also finding out how exactly this mess happened in the first place
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud and Console): A unique journey set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone where your decisions define the outcome of the story
- The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Console and PC): Stop gangs and hostile corporations from taking over a mega corporation - owning you and everyone - that has just collapsed and discover what really happened in this solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world.
- Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console and PC): An action/RPG driven by intense real-time combat and an immensely rich science fiction story where you get to travel between dimensions and change the world around you in an attempt to reconstruct the shattered Multiverse
- Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog)(Cloud and Console): Play as a Deer and Fawn embarking on a journey through an abandoned world of the unknown to get home
- The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Console):Take command of a magical swarm of curious creatures, Battle precarious wildlife and supernatural foes, construct and craft new pathways, and discover the secrets of a unique and sequestered world rich with centuries full of lore