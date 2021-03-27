Over 20 Indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Details Inside!

At the first-ever Twitch Gaming and ID@Xbox Showcase, a collaboration between Microsoft and streaming platform Twitch, more than 100 independently developed games were featured.

Of all the games shown during the /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox event, over 60 games will be coming to Xbox - including 20 indie games such as Way to the Woods, Sable and Boyfriend Dungeon that will launch on day one with Xbox Game Pass.

"We're excited to bring these great independently developed games to our amazing Xbox Game Pass community of over 18 million members so you all can discover and play your next favorite game," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Here's the full list of ID@Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch: