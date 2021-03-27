Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Left Menu

Shop online on No Cost EMIs and get exclusive benefits like zero down payment, discounts and doorstep delivery within 4-hours Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is hosting a special Holi sale from 26th-31st March.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:11 IST
Shop online on No Cost EMIs and get exclusive benefits like zero down payment, discounts and doorstep delivery within 4-hours Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is hosting a special Holi sale from 26th-31st March. Customers will get exclusive cashback benefits of up to Rs. 3,000. Besides this, EMI Store will also provide discounts on a wide range of electronic products and latest smartphones. Those looking to switch to a new mobile phone or buy a new AC for the summers can now shop online on the EMI Store and get their chosen products on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and a range of attractive offers. Shoppers can also get products delivered to their home withing 4-hours* from the dealer of their choice. Below are some of the latest smartphone offers on the EMI Store: Product Starting EMI Cashback Offer vivo V20 Rs. 1,353/month Flat Rs. 2,000/- realme X7 (128GB | 6GB) Rs. 1,667/month Flat Rs. 1,500/- OnePlus 8 Pro (128GB | 8GB) Rs. 3,000/month Up to Rs. 3,000/- iPhone 11 (64GB) Rs. 6,100/month Flat Rs. 3,000/- Some of the electronics offers on EMI Store: Product Starting EMI Cashback Offer Air conditioner Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 LED TV Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 Washing machine Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 Refrigerator Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 This is a limited period offer across the EMI Store, and customers can explore more products like mattress, smartwatches, tablets and mobile phone.

Benefits of shopping from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: • The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase their favourite products online from stores nearby and get it delivered within 4 hours*.

Buyers get access to shop from over 1+ million products across 1 Lakh+ stores on the EMI Store.

• Customers can purchase using the EMI Network Card and avail exclusive benefits like on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and discounts on the final price.

Buyers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months. How to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: • Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

• Select the product to be purchased.

• Select the EMI tenor and proceed to checkout.

• Add delivery address and verify purchase with a one-time password.

• Use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to complete purchase and get the product delivered within 4 hours* *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

