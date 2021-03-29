Left Menu

Bitcoin jumps to one-week high above $58,000

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:18 IST
Bitcoin jumps to one-week high above $58,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bitcoin jumped to a one-week high on Monday, rising as much as 4.5% to $58,300 and nearing a record high above $61,000 hit earlier this month.

Visa Inc said earlier it would allow the use of cryptocurrency to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry.

Also Read: Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Applied Materials terminates $2.2 bln deal for Japan's Kokusai Electric

Applied Materials has terminated its 2.2-billion deal to buy Japanese peer Kokusai Electric Corp from KKR Co, the chip equipment maker said on Monday as it did not get a confirmation of timely approval from Chinas regulator.The termination...

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated fans to attend sports events

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would allow people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend sporting events at stadiums at a capacity of 40 starting May 17 as the kingdom pushes its immunization campaign. The sports ministry said ...

7 new trekking routes in protected wildlife areas okayed for development in J-K

In a mega push to promote eco-tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved development of seven new trekking routes in various protected wildlife areas. It also okayed opening...

Pak to impose lockdown in Lahore, other cities as coronavirus cases witness surge

Pakistans Punjab government has decided to enforce an effective lockdown in Lahore and other parts of the province of 110 million people from April 1 to contain the rise in coronavirus cases as the COVD-19 positivity rate has soared to more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021