Bitcoin jumps to one-week high above $58,000

Bitcoin jumped to a one-week high on Monday, rising as much as 4.5% to $58,300 and nearing a record high above $61,000 hit earlier this month.

Visa Inc said earlier it would allow the use of cryptocurrency to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry.

