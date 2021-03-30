Left Menu

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

The partnership will see T-Mobile, the leader with the most Android smartphone customers in the U.S., expanding the promotion of Pixel and other Android devices with customers benefitting from more value and services with Messages by Google, Google One, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-03-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 07:24 IST
U.S. carrier T-Mobile on Monday announced a multi-year collaboration with Google to bring Android customers even more features and services via its industry-leading 5G network. Image Credit: Google

U.S. carrier T-Mobile on Monday announced a multi-year collaboration with Google to bring Android customers even more features and services via its industry-leading 5G network.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said, "We're building on our decade-long relationship with Google to give customers an even better experience with the world's very best products and services offered by Android, Pixel and YouTube."

For a more consistent, secure messaging experience worldwide, T-Mobile plans to make Messages the default messaging experience on all Android devices, including support for the advanced messaging capabilities of Rich Communication Services (RCS). Android customers on T-Mobile will be some of the first to experience advanced chat features.

Further, the companies will work together to showcase the power of 5G on T-Mobile's network and accelerate the Pixel and Android ecosystem. They are also partnering to offer YouTube TV as T-Mobile's premium TV solution, providing T-Mobile customers access to 85+ channels from entertainment, news, live sports and more along with a DVR with unlimited storage space, three simultaneous streams and six accounts per household - all at just USD54.99/month.

Furthermore, with Google One, T-Mobile customers will be able to safely and securely back up their mobile data and restore it to a new phone.

"T-Mobile and Google have been working together to champion Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. We're taking what has already been a long and very successful relationship, and building on it to bring Android customers even more features and services," said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google.

