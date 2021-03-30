Samsung 2021 Neo QLED 8K TVs obtain world's first Wi-Fi 6E Certification

Samsung's newest QN900A and QN800A 8K Neo QLED TVs have become the world's first TVs to receive the Wi-Fi 6E certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) for providing stable and reliable wireless connectivity, the company said on Tuesday.

With Wi-Fi 6E, Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV owners not only get four times faster connectivity, but also stable and reliable data transfers – even when multiple devices are connected to one router, making them an ideal choice for consumers who enjoy immersive high-definition OTT content.

"As the global leader in the TV industry, Samsung is proud to have achieved the world's first Wi-Fi 6E certification on our TVs. With a growing set of immersive content experiences and features across the home, the certification provides Neo QLED 8K TV owners with even better access to the things they love to do," said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use a 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. With this certification, select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency and provide reliable and secure connectivity.

Samsung said that the Wi-Fi 6E technology will also be implemented into its existing and future TV portfolios, given the breadth and depth of the technology's use cases today and in forthcoming applications.

Earlier this month, Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED lineup - QN900, QN800, QN90/95, QN85, Q80, Q70, Q60 - received the first-of-its-kind Eye Care certification from Germany's Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) certification institute.