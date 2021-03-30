Left Menu

Samsung 2021 Neo QLED 8K TVs obtain world's first Wi-Fi 6E Certification

With Wi-Fi 6E, Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV owners not only get four times faster connectivity, but also stable and reliable data transfers – even when multiple devices are connected to one router, making them an ideal choice for consumers who enjoy immersive high-definition OTT content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:25 IST
Samsung 2021 Neo QLED 8K TVs obtain world's first Wi-Fi 6E Certification
Samsung said that the Wi-Fi 6E technology will also be implemented into its existing and future TV portfolios, given the breadth and depth of the technology's use cases today and in forthcoming applications. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung's newest QN900A and QN800A 8K Neo QLED TVs have become the world's first TVs to receive the Wi-Fi 6E certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) for providing stable and reliable wireless connectivity, the company said on Tuesday.

With Wi-Fi 6E, Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV owners not only get four times faster connectivity, but also stable and reliable data transfers – even when multiple devices are connected to one router, making them an ideal choice for consumers who enjoy immersive high-definition OTT content.

"As the global leader in the TV industry, Samsung is proud to have achieved the world's first Wi-Fi 6E certification on our TVs. With a growing set of immersive content experiences and features across the home, the certification provides Neo QLED 8K TV owners with even better access to the things they love to do," said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use a 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. With this certification, select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency and provide reliable and secure connectivity.

Samsung said that the Wi-Fi 6E technology will also be implemented into its existing and future TV portfolios, given the breadth and depth of the technology's use cases today and in forthcoming applications.

Earlier this month, Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED lineup - QN900, QN800, QN90/95, QN85, Q80, Q70, Q60 - received the first-of-its-kind Eye Care certification from Germany's Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) certification institute.

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jurors shown video at ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black mans neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwel...

Kate Middleton, Prince William's children take up this family favourite hobby

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William, have taken up a new hobby and its a long-time favourite of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Fox News quoted a report by the Times as saying that ...

Test series against India would be ideal run-in for Ashes: Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that the five-match Test series against India later this year will be an ideal run-in for his side for the Ashes. England and India would lock horns in five-Test series, beginning August this yea...

Hundreds protest outside Chinese consulate in Adelaide against rights abuse in Xinjiang

Hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Adelaide to protest against human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Social media users shared videos and photos of fiery visuals outside the newly-c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021