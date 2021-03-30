New OxygenOS update rolling out for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of fixes

The OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India, Europe and North America. The new over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 in IN and EU region, while it is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 in the NA region.

The latest update brings the March 2021 security patch as well as lots of fixes. The update fixes the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS in the camera app, the failure issue after changing the customized font as well as the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in the lock screen by swiping the icon.

Here's the full changelog for the latest OnePlus 8T OxygenOS update:

System

Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen

Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging

Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font

Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result

Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen

Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing

Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon

Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera

Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

Clock

Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays

Announcing the update on the official community forums, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental in nature, therefore it will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.