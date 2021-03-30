Left Menu

New OxygenOS update rolling out for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of fixes

The latest update brings the March 2021 security patch as well as lots of fixes. The update fixes the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS in the camera app, the failure issue after changing the customized font as well as the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in the lock screen by swiping the icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:22 IST
New OxygenOS update rolling out for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of fixes
The OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India, Europe and North America.

The OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India, Europe and North America. The new over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 in IN and EU region, while it is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 in the NA region.

The latest update brings the March 2021 security patch as well as lots of fixes. The update fixes the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS in the camera app, the failure issue after changing the customized font as well as the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in the lock screen by swiping the icon.

Here's the full changelog for the latest OnePlus 8T OxygenOS update:

System

  • Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen
  • Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging
  • Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font
  • Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
  • Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result
  • Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen
  • Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing
  • Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon
  • Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera

  • Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

Clock

  • Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays

Announcing the update on the official community forums, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental in nature, therefore it will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $560/MT For April

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO LPG CONTRACT PRICES FOR APRIL 2021 ARE AS FOLLOWS PROPANE 560.00MT, BUTANE 530.00MT Further company coverage...

Coal scam: Key accused Anup Majhi appears before CBI sleuths

Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, appeared before CBI sleuths on Tuesday at the agencys Nizam Palace office here to face interrogation.Sources in the CBI said Majhi, over the past four months, ha...

India's Best Companies to Exchange Best Practices for Leadership, DEI And Success at 2021 India Online Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Johnson Johnson, Ecott, lead as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- House of Rose Professional HORP announced today that leaders from India and the worlds best Companies would exchange best practices for l...

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kongs legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of Chinas top legislature. In the new make-up, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021