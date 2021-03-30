Left Menu

Enate and Tech Mahindra announce key strategic partnership to deliver Intelligent Automation at scale to customers

Enates orchestration technology scales the intelligent automation ecosystem by leveraging lite workflow, bpm, and hybrid workforce management capabilities purpose-built for human and digital efficiency and integration. About Enate Enate is a UK- headquartered Robotic Process Orchestration SaaS platform with an APAC office in India.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:16 IST
Enate and Tech Mahindra announce key strategic partnership to deliver Intelligent Automation at scale to customers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Enate, a UK-based Robotic Process Orchestration solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions. Together, Enate and Tech Mahindra will help global enterprises scale up their automation journey efficiently through Enate's proprietary Robotic Process Orchestration (RPO) technology. Founded in 2017 by Kit Cox, who is also Enate's Global CEO, Enate's RPO offers a Lite BPM, Workflow and Workforce management platform to help increase efficiencies and streamline operations between human employees and future-of-work technologies such as RPA bots, OCR platforms, NLP/AI/ML technologies, etc.

This partnership will enable customers to scale their intelligent automation ecosystem by increasing human-bot workforce efficiency across different automation technology providers. George Mundassery, Global Head - Automation and Artificial Intelligence, Tech Mahindra, said ''We are witnessing demand from many of our customers for a solution that orchestrates workflows across different automation technologies, facilitates human-bot governance, and provides end-to-end automation.

This partnership is in line with our NXT.NOW framework and together with Enate's innovative RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) platform we will enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.'' Uday Jose, MD - Enate India, said: ''With Tech Mahindra's expertise in running large, multi-geo transformation programs, and Enate's technology to support & simplify enterprise-scale automation, we are excited that this will drive the next wave of value creation and savings that businesses now looking for beyond RPA. Enate's orchestration technology scales the intelligent automation ecosystem by leveraging lite workflow, bpm, and hybrid workforce management capabilities purpose-built for human and digital efficiency and integration.'' About Enate Enate is a UK- headquartered Robotic Process Orchestration SaaS platform with an APAC office in India. Enate combines Lite BPM, Workflow, and Workforce management capabilities to bind together all human team members and/or automation technologies into one framework. The platform is deployable within weeks and enables the delivery of services from multiple locations. Enate was named a Hot Vendor 2019 by HFS Research and includes brands like Mizuho, a global banking major in its clients, amongst other names such as Capgemini, Capita, and one of the Big Fours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Not much love for COVID-19 vaccine at Miami OpenPlayers at the Miami Open on Monday expressed little love for COVID-19 vaccines, with many saying they want more information before gettin...

Indonesia's Pertamina still trying to extinguish fire at Balongan refinery

Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina said on Tuesday it was still trying to fully extinguish a fire that broke out at its Balongan refinery a day before, injuring six people and prompting the evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents. Perta...

China stocks end higher as new energy, healthcare shares shine

China shares climbed more than 1 on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in new energy and healthcare stocks, as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0, to 5,094.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index adde...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes out Road show in Kerala

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday began her campaign for the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, by taking out a road show meandering through this ancient maritime trading town in Alappuzha district, seeking votes for the party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021