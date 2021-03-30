Left Menu

Details of over 10 crore Mobikwik users on sale on dark web: Report

Sharing details of the data breach in a series of tweets, the researcher said that user's personal data including Aadhar card details, e-mail id, phone number, bank account details, GPS location etc. was allegedly leaked from Mobikwik's server in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:49 IST
Details of over 10 crore Mobikwik users on sale on dark web: Report
Personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were up for sale on the dark web, according to an independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.

Personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were up for sale on the dark web, according to an independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.

The self-proclaimed security researcher disclosed the data breach initially in February 2021, saying that 6TB of KYC data and 350GB compressed mysql dump was up for sale on the dark web. According to multiple reports, the data was on sale for 1.5 bitcoin ( approx. USD86,000).

Sharing details of the data breach in a series of tweets, the researcher said that user's personal data including Aadhar card details, e-mail id, phone number, bank account details, GPS location etc. was allegedly leaked from Mobikwik's server in India.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Rajaharia shared a screenshot of his conversation with Mobikwik on March 1st, adding that he also reported a bug to which the fintech company denied initially and then addressed it within the next one hour.

Earlier this month, Mobikwik denied the claims made by Rajaharia. On March 4, the company tweeted, "A media-crazed so-called security researcher has repeatedly over the last week presented concocted files wasting precious time of our organization while desperately trying to grab media attention. We thoroughly investigated his allegations and did not find any security lapses."

"Our user and company data is completely safe and secure. The various sample text files that he has been showcasing prove nothing. Anyone can create such text files to falsely harass any company," the company further added.

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith interested in Australia captaincy, Langer says position not available right now

Steve Smith is interested in becoming Australia skipper once again if the opportunity comes but head coach Justin Langer has made it clear that the position is not available right now.The 31-year-old Smith served a one-year ban from playing...

Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts in Odisha, Rajasthan

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Tuesday said its construction arm has won significant contracts in Odisha and Rajasthan.The company did not specify the exact value of the contracts but as per its specification a sign...

Grenade-like object found during Metro excavation work in Pune

Pune, Mar 30 PTIAn old rusted grenade-like object was found on Tuesday during the Metro excavation work at the premises of an educational institute in Maharashtras Pune city, police said.A team of the Pune polices Bomb Detection and Disposa...

Pakistan's top leadership hit by COVID-19; President and defence minister latest victims

Pakistans top leadership has been hit by the coronavirus with President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak contracting it, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for the disease which is now raging i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021