Left Menu

Apple's latest version of iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 helps fix a security issue

The new update to version 14.4.2 of Apple's iOS fixes a security issue for both the iPhone and iPad.

ANI | California | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:17 IST
Apple's latest version of iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 helps fix a security issue
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The new update to version 14.4.2 of Apple's iOS fixes a security issue for both the iPhone and iPad. Mashable quoted a report in the company's security support site stating the update specifically impacts Webkit - a browser engine that's developed by Apple and used in Safari (along with other iOS web browsers).

It lists the impact of the security exploits as "processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting." It leaves your Apple device vulnerable to hacks regardless of whether you are using Safari or other third-party browsers. Considering that, Apple noted on its support site that it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," and one should not hold off updating.

The latest versions are listed as iOS 14.4.2 (for the iPhone) and iPadOS 14.4.2 (for iPad). As for which devices are compatible, Apple lists the following on its support site: -iPhone 6s and later-iPad Pro (all models)-iPad Air 2 and later-iPad 5th generation and later-iPad mini 4 and later-iPod touch (7th generation)

If one owns an older device, Apple also pushed iOS 12.5.2 to prevent the issue. Those with an Apple Watch (Series 3 or later) should also update to the latest watchOS version 7.3.3. If a user doesn't already have Automatic Updates installed on Apple devices, one can update to the latest OS by going to Settings- General -Software Update and follow the directions to download and install. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith interested in Australia captaincy, Langer says position not available right now

Steve Smith is interested in becoming Australia skipper once again if the opportunity comes but head coach Justin Langer has made it clear that the position is not available right now.The 31-year-old Smith served a one-year ban from playing...

Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts in Odisha, Rajasthan

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Tuesday said its construction arm has won significant contracts in Odisha and Rajasthan.The company did not specify the exact value of the contracts but as per its specification a sign...

Grenade-like object found during Metro excavation work in Pune

Pune, Mar 30 PTIAn old rusted grenade-like object was found on Tuesday during the Metro excavation work at the premises of an educational institute in Maharashtras Pune city, police said.A team of the Pune polices Bomb Detection and Disposa...

Pakistan's top leadership hit by COVID-19; President and defence minister latest victims

Pakistans top leadership has been hit by the coronavirus with President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak contracting it, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for the disease which is now raging i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021