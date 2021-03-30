Apple's latest version of iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 helps fix a security issue

The new update to version 14.4.2 of Apple's iOS fixes a security issue for both the iPhone and iPad. Mashable quoted a report in the company's security support site stating the update specifically impacts Webkit - a browser engine that's developed by Apple and used in Safari (along with other iOS web browsers).

It lists the impact of the security exploits as "processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting." It leaves your Apple device vulnerable to hacks regardless of whether you are using Safari or other third-party browsers. Considering that, Apple noted on its support site that it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," and one should not hold off updating.

Advertisement

The latest versions are listed as iOS 14.4.2 (for the iPhone) and iPadOS 14.4.2 (for iPad). As for which devices are compatible, Apple lists the following on its support site: -iPhone 6s and later-iPad Pro (all models)-iPad Air 2 and later-iPad 5th generation and later-iPad mini 4 and later-iPod touch (7th generation)

If one owns an older device, Apple also pushed iOS 12.5.2 to prevent the issue. Those with an Apple Watch (Series 3 or later) should also update to the latest watchOS version 7.3.3. If a user doesn't already have Automatic Updates installed on Apple devices, one can update to the latest OS by going to Settings- General -Software Update and follow the directions to download and install. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)