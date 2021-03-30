Nokia deploys NB-IoT network to accelerate Mobily’s digitalization

Nokia said Tuesday it has completed the deployment of NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) network in the L 800 band as part of its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's Mobily, connecting more than 4,000 sites and facilitating NB-IoT cell radius coverage averaging 20 km per cell.

"We are proud to be working with Mobily to meet the needs of modern enterprises by enabling a wide range of commercial uses such as smart metering for utilities, powering connected health and industrial appliances, and smart city infrastructure," said Tareq Khalaf, customer Team Head of Mobily, at Nokia.

With the completion of the project, Mobily's existing LTE base stations have been upgraded to enable NB-IoT in all Nokia footprints including Central, North and East of Saudi Arabia. The upgradation required no additional hardware but only a simple software update.

The deployment has accelerated Mobily's digitalization by offering new NB-IoT services to better serve its enterprise customers, helping them enhance their operational efficiency and deliver improved customer experience in verticals such as energy, transport and health.

Nokia's NB-IoT business platform will enable Mobily's enterprise customers to deploy IoT devices on Nokia's network without manually configuring the devices or switching networks. It also enables wider coverage indoors and outdoors and is suitable for rural and deep indoor locations.

Further, the platform provides enhanced machine-to-machine (M2M) communication as it supports more connections and lowers power consumption.

Commenting on this development, Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily, said, "The partnership reinforces a robust IoT infrastructure and network, allowing enterprises to accelerate the expansion of their IoT footprint. As our long-standing partner, we are excited to strengthen the cooperation with Nokia and empower enterprises to harness the power of IoT through excellent connectivity."