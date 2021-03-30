Left Menu

Apple to expand its independent repair program to India, other countries

Tech giant Apple has been heavily criticised over the years for its restrictions on who can repair its devices, which end up costing customers a lot even with several warranty programs in place. If you live somewhere with limited choices, Apple's recently-announced expansion of its Independent Repair Provider program might change that.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:29 IST
Apple to expand its independent repair program to India, other countries
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Apple has been heavily criticised over the years for its restrictions on who can repair its devices, which end up costing customers a lot even with several warranty programs in place. If you live somewhere with limited choices, Apple's recently-announced expansion of its Independent Repair Provider program might change that. As per The Verge, the company plans to expand its repair program to "nearly every country where Apple products are sold."

The Cupertino-based tech giant confirmed that it will open its independent repair program to service providers across more than 200 countries. This means the program will be accessible in nearly every country where its products are available to purchase. Currently, the program is only available in the US, Canada and Europe, but according to the tech giant's announcement, repair providers from countries including Australia, Japan, and Korea will be able to join this week, with providers from even more countries including China joining the program later this year.

Like its participating third-party repair providers, the additional repair centres will have access to genuine Apple parts and tools as well as manuals and diagnostics. These are the same resources available to Apple's authorised service providers. The repair providers will also go through training sessions for free. In order to qualify, they must also agree to allow an Apple-certified technician to do the repairs.

Application for the program will commence this week in the following countries: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam. Providers have to apply to participate, but once approved, they can only buy a limited variety of first-party materials like batteries, screens, and diagnostic tools.

So while your local repair person will be able to fix the most common issues with official parts, anything more exotic will have to go through Apple, one of its authorised service providers, or risk voiding a warranty or becoming unsupported down the line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Previous Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy in Puducherry was a disaster, says Modi.

Previous Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy in Puducherry was a disaster, says Modi....

MP: BJYM man accused of rape, extortion; outfit sacks him

A member of the BJPs youth wing is on the run after being accused of rape and extortion by a woman, police in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh said on Tuesday.A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha said the accused was removed as manda...

Seeing a ''huge wave'' in favour of NDA in four poll-bound states and one UT, says PM Modi in Puducherry election rally.

Seeing a huge wave in favour of NDA in four poll-bound states and one UT, says PM Modi in Puducherry election rally....

CAA an attack on Assam's history, culture, won't allow its implementation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act an attack on the language, history and culture of Assam, and promised that his party would not allow it to be implemented in the state if voted to power in the ong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021