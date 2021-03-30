Left Menu

SpaceX launches test rocket, breaks apart before landing

SpaceX chalked up another failed landing Tuesday for its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship, as the prototype Mars rocket broke apart right before touchdown.A camera on the rocket froze not quite six minutes into the test flight, and dense fog in South Texas obscured views of the ruptured rocket.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:23 IST
SpaceX launches test rocket, breaks apart before landing

SpaceX chalked up another failed landing Tuesday for its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship, as the prototype Mars rocket broke apart right before touchdown.

A camera on the rocket froze not quite six minutes into the test flight, and dense fog in South Texas obscured views of the ruptured rocket. Other video showed debris raining down and explosions could be heard. SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk tweeted that “at least the crater is in the right place!” He's named the launch and landing area at the southeastern tip of Texas, near the Mexico border, Starbase.

This was the fourth full-scale stainless steel model to launch since December to an altitude of more than 6 miles (10 kilometers). The previous three exploded at touchdown or shortly afterward.

“Another exciting test, as we say,” SpaceX launch commentator John Insprucker said as he concluded the webcast. SpaceX plans to use Starship to send astronauts and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. Musk said earlier this month that SpaceX will be landing Starships on Mars “well before 2030.” But he noted that “the really hard threshold is making Mars Base Alpha self-sustaining.”(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu Municipal Corporation officer demoted for not taking action against illegal constructions

An enforcement inspector in the Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC was demoted to the rank of sanitary inspector after an inquiry found him guilty of not taking action against illegal constructions in his area of jurisdiction here, an official...

Amazon union vote enters final stretch in watershed moment for U.S. labor

The National Labor Relations Board has begun reviewing ballots from Amazon.com Incs workers in Alabama, who have voted on whether to form a union, with momentum for future labor organizing at Americas second-largest private employer hanging...

Syria's Assad says traders profiting from currency crash will be punished

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that traders profiting from the collapse of the Syrian pound, which hit an all-time low this month, would be punished.The fall of the currency, which has rebounded somewhat since hitting 4,00...

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021