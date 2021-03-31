Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers press Big Tech for internal research on kids' mental health

Four Republican U.S. lawmakers requested on Tuesday that Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google turn over any studies they have done on how their services affect children's mental health. The request follows a joint hearing last week of two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees at which the companies' chief executives discussed their content moderation practices in the wake of the siege on the Capitol in January.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 00:09 IST
U.S. lawmakers press Big Tech for internal research on kids' mental health

Four Republican U.S. lawmakers requested on Tuesday that Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google turn over any studies they have done on how their services affect children's mental health.

The request follows a joint hearing last week of two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees at which the companies' chief executives discussed their content moderation practices in the wake of the siege on the Capitol in January. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the committee's ranking Republican, had asked the CEOs at the hearing whether their companies had conducted internal research concerning children's mental health.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said he believed the company had, while Twitter's Jack Dorsey said he did not believe so. Google's Sundar Pichai said the company consulted with outside experts and invested "a lot of time and effort in these areas." In letters to the companies on Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers asked for copies of any relevant research or internal communications as well as information on any contractors and partners involved. They also requested any research the companies had done about how competitors' products affect mental wellness of people under 18 years old.

The requests also cover Google's YouTube Kids service and Facebook's Instagram, which is developing a version for people under 13 years old. The other lawmakers who signed the letter were ranking Republicans on various subcommittees, including Robert Latta, Gus Bilirakis and Morgan Griffith.

They asked for the companies to respond by April 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand central bank eases dividend curbs on lenders as economy improves

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday it was easing dividend restrictions placed on lenders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic following a stronger-than-expected rebound in the economy.The changes allow banks to pay up to ha...

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021