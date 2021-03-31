Left Menu

No VW U.S. name change as company says fake release was an April Fool's marketing stunt

German automaker Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit issued a false news release on Tuesday claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as "Voltswagen of America" in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the company said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 04:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 04:50 IST
No VW U.S. name change as company says fake release was an April Fool's marketing stunt

German automaker Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit issued a false news release on Tuesday claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as "Voltswagen of America" in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the company said on Tuesday. VW came under criticism on social media for its misleading news release, some commenters recalling the company's diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators.

"Volkswagen of America will not be changing its name to Voltswagen. The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool’s Day, highlighting the launch of the all-electric ID.4 SUV and signaling our commitment to bringing electric mobility to all," a VW U.S. spokesman said in a statement. The news release, posted on its website and accompanied by tweets, was reported by Reuters and other outlets globally and included a detailed description of its purported rebranding efforts and new logos. The company pulled it late Tuesday.

A Volkswagen spokesman in Germany called the rebranding a "nice idea" with a focus on marketing. Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh did not respond to messages. At least one analyst wrote a research note praising the name change. VW's preferred shares closed 4.7% higher. Ordinary shares closed up 10.3%.

The world's second-largest carmaker expects to double electric vehicle deliveries and boost profits for its core brand this year after stepping up its switch to fully electric vehicles. Some VW officials have expressed frustration that its significant U.S. EV efforts have not drawn as much attention as Tesla or General Motors.

The Volkswagen brand aims to invest 16 billion euros ($19 billion) in electrification and digitalization by 2025. It has committed to sell one million EVs worldwide by 2025. Volkswagen in 2015 admitted to using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States, sparking Germany’s biggest corporate crisis and costing the carmaker more than 32 billion euros ($38 billion) in fines, refits and legal costs.

In 2017, VW pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and making false statements as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 local infections

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 30, up from eight a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new cases were local infections repo...

GRAPHIC-Markets in Q1: Riding a tiger and waking some bears

A new U.S. president with 1.9 trillion to spend, amateur traders taking on seasoned hedge funds, hot oil, digital art selling for tens of millions of dollars and grizzly bears in the bond markets. It has been an eventful start to 2021. A ye...

Brazil to spend extra $1 bln to fight pandemic as daily COVID-19 deaths hit record

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed an executive order to disburse 5.3 billion reais 918.08 million in new loans to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country hit a record tally of 3,780 deaths in the past day. Brazil curren...

Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies -Washington Post

G. Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of Richard Nixons presidency, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, the Washington Post reported. Liddy, who parlaye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021