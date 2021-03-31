Samsung's advanced 700MHz solution to enhance KDDI’s 5G network coverage

Japanese telecommunication service provider KDDI is leveraging Samsung's advanced 5G solutions including its 700MHz radio and its next-generation indoor and outdoor baseband units to enhance its 5G network coverage.

With this rollout, KDDI aims at improving indoor and outdoor mobile experiences, and provide reliable 5G connectivity to users.

"With the support of leading vendors like Samsung, we hope to continue expanding our 5G service areas with the goal of reaching 90 percent population coverage by early next year. We look forward to bringing improved 5G experience to more users," said Toshikazu Yokai, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mobile Technology at KDDI.

KDDI's existing 5G services already support the mid-band and mmWave spectrums and with the addition of this low-band network, the operator can launch a wave of new services to more users.

Samsung is a pioneer when it comes to delivering 5G end-to-end solutions. The South Korean technology giant is driving the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio - from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools.

Commenting on this development, Sohyong Chong, Senior Vice President and Head of Software R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is delighted to take part in KDDI's launch of 700MHz 5G, and in delivering enhanced user experience to millions of customers in Japan. We are proud to contribute to Japan's 5G expansion."

"We look forward to continuing to leverage our network expertise and 5G technology leadership to support KDDI in their 5G strategy and business objectives," Chong further added.