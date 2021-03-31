Oppo Reno 6 visits 3C Certification, confirms 65W fast-charging support

The Oppo Reno 6 series, the successor to the Oppo Reno 5 series which was launched late last year, is expected to be announced soon - likely in April or May this year.

The upcoming series will likely feature three models- the Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro Plus. Ahead of the official launch, the standard model has been spotted on the 3C certification website with the model number PEPM00 (via tipster Ankit).

According to the 3C listing, the Oppo Reno 6 will come with 65W fast-charging support, the same charging capability as the current Reno 5 series.

OPPO Reno 6 (PEPM00) receives 3C Certification.65W fast charging SupportMediaTek Dimensity 12008GB+128GBAndroid 11Second image via: @imailisa0825 pic.twitter.com/6oOa13bywj — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) March 31, 2021

Further, the tipster has also suggested that the Oppo Reno 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the latest 5G-integrated chip for flagship-grade smartphones.

Announced in January 2021, the Dimensity 1200 chipset is based on 6nm process technology and boasts an octa-core processor with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo Reno 6 is said to run on the Android 11 OS.