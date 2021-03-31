Left Menu

Realme GT Neo price leaked hours ahead of official launch

The Realme GT Neo will also make its way to global markets including India as the device has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

According to the listing (via tipster Ankit on Twitter), the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered Realme GT Neo will be priced starting at CNY2,299 (approx. Rs 25,730) in China. Image Credit: Twitter (@GadgetsFlix)

The Realme GT Neo 5G will be officially unveiled at an event in China today. Hours ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked by Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

According to the listing (via tipster Ankit on Twitter), the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered Realme GT Neo will be priced starting at CNY2,299 (approx. Rs 25,730) in China.

The Realme GT Neo (RMX3031) will also make its way to global markets including India as the device has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

As for the device specifications, the Realme GT Neo is said to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The left-aligned punch-hole will house the selfie snapper.

For photography, the Realme GT Neo will house a 64-megapixel triple camera system at the back. The device will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support and run on Android 11.

Other features onboard the Realme GT Neo include 3D tempered VC liquid cooling heat dissipation system, dual stereo speakers, sound by Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor, among others. The 5G smartphone is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

