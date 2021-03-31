(Update:Launched) Realme GT Neo price leaked hours ahead of official launch

HIGHLIGHTS 120Hz AMOLED display

Dimensity 1200 5G SoC

64MP Triple camera

50W fast-charging

The Realme GT Neo 5G will be officially unveiled at an event in China today. Hours ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked by Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

Advertisement

According to the listing (via tipster Ankit on Twitter), the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered Realme GT Neo will be priced starting at CNY2,299 (approx. Rs 25,730) in China.

Starting price of the realme GT Neo was revealed by https://t.co/1sXIcTcgbH. Starting at ¥2299 (INR 25,730) pic.twitter.com/tSpiIwwHoD — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) March 31, 2021

The Realme GT Neo (RMX3031) will also make its way to global markets including India as the device has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

So yes, as I tipped earlier, the Realme RMX3031 is indeed the Realme GT Neo smartphone and it has cleared the Indian BIS certification as well. Indian launch imminent.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo pic.twitter.com/VXEf0ox5Zy — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 31, 2021

As for the device specifications, the Realme GT Neo is said to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The left-aligned punch-hole will house the selfie snapper.

For photography, the Realme GT Neo will house a 64-megapixel triple camera system at the back. The device will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support and run on Android 11.

Other features onboard the Realme GT Neo include 3D tempered VC liquid cooling heat dissipation system, dual stereo speakers, sound by Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor, among others.The 5G smartphone is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Update: The Realme GT Neo 5G has been launched in China. It has three memory variants - 6GB+128GB priced at CNY1,799 (approx. Rs 20,100), 8GB+128GB priced at CNY1,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at 2,299.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Key highlights of the phone include: