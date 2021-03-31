Left Menu

SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas -SpaceX An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely on Tuesday after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and engineers were investigating, SpaceX said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 10:30 IST
A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The WHO did not immediately reply to a query seeking comment, but said the full report by the independent experts would be published on Tuesday at 1400 GMT after member states have been briefed. SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas -SpaceX

An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely on Tuesday after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and engineers were investigating, SpaceX said. "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. "We're going to have to find out from the team what happened."

