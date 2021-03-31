Left Menu

Tencent's e-book spinoff eyes North American expansion

The company's Webnovel platform, which hosts its non-Chinese language content, has already signed 50,000 writers in North America and the company aims to double that to by the end of the year. "Similar to what we have been doing in China, we are seeing users who like our content turning to be writers on our platform," Sandra Chen, China Literature's head of international business, told Reuters in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:59 IST
Tencent's e-book spinoff eyes North American expansion

Tencent's e-book spinoff China Literature is looking to grow its North American business as it seeks to tap surging demand for content outside its home market, a senior executive told Reuters. The company's Webnovel platform, which hosts its non-Chinese language content, has already signed 50,000 writers in North America and the company aims to double that to by the end of the year.

"Similar to what we have been doing in China, we are seeing users who like our content turning to be writers on our platform," Sandra Chen, China Literature's head of international business, told Reuters in an interview. Chen said China Literature is focusing on North America for its "infrastructure, its demand for good content, and an existing user willingness to pay for content."

Tencent, China's largest social media and video games company, last year put China Literature and two other firms in its content stable, New Classic Media and Tencent Pictures, under one management as part of an integrated film and TV production strategy. Analysts say Tencent wants to build a Chinese Disney by transferring its vast intellectual property holdings from animation, online literature and video games on to the big screen.

Webnovel has more than 200,000 original English language titles and 1,000 pieces translated from Chinese. It is launching a writing contest this week that will run through the year to encourage creative original English works. Chen said China Literature decided to seize on the overseas market when it realised there were voluntary translations of novels from its Chinese platform, such as "Qing Yu Nian", a popular ancient romance.

"Qing Yu Nian", or Joy of Life, was subsequently developed into a 46-episode TV drama that has been streamed more than 8 billion times. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. "We are very clear of the long-term hope we have for the overseas market, which is to transplant the strategy proven successful in China to the new market, to build a content eco-system where we could build on our IP," said Chen.

China Literature is also open to partnerships with foreign platforms such as Netflix, Chen added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R-Day violence: Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail petition of Deep Sidhu

A Delhi Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by the January 26 violence accused Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu after the jurisdictional issue arose. Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence n...

Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital

Heavy gunfire was heard near Nigers presidency in the early hours of Wednesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, a Reuters reporter said. Heavy gunfire started around 3 a.m. local time 0200 GMT and lasted...

Carmel Sepuloni announces details of Cultural Sector Innovation Fund

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni today announced the details of the first round of the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund, which includes a new approach to supporting bold ideas. The Innovation Fund will be delivered thr...

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021